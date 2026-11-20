Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority confirmed the official Eid Al Etihad 2026 holiday schedule for private schools in the emirate

The announcement outlined specific dates that private school students and staff should mark in their calendars ahead of the UAE National Day celebrations

Parents and school administrators across Dubai received clarity on when classes would be suspended for the national holiday period

Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has released the official Eid Al Etihad 2026 holiday dates for private schools across the emirate, giving parents, students, and educators advance notice to plan accordingly.

The KHDA confirmed that private schools in Dubai will observe a break in line with the UAE's National Day commemorations.

Dubai publishes Eid Al Etihad 2026 holiday dates for private schools. Photo credit: typhoonski/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Eid Al Etihad, which translates to the "Feast of the Union," marks the anniversary of the United Arab Emirates' formation on December 2, 1971.

Eid Al Etihad holiday schedule for Dubai schools

According to the authority's announcement, private schools will close from Sunday, November 29,2026, and resume on Thursday, December 4, 2026, giving students and staff a break of several days to observe the national celebrations.

The KHDA urged school administrators to communicate the confirmed dates to parents and families in good time so that travel and other plans could be arranged without disruption to the academic calendar.

What Eid Al Etihad means for the UAE

Eid Al Etihad is one of the most significant public holidays in the UAE, commemorating the unification of the seven emirates in 1971.

The occasion is typically marked with fireworks, cultural events, and nationwide festivities, drawing both residents and tourists into the spirit of the celebrations.

For private schools in Dubai, which follow a range of international curricula, the KHDA's directive ensures a uniform observance of the holiday across institutions, regardless of the academic programme each school offers.

The confirmed dates provide families with ample time to make arrangements, particularly those who may wish to travel during the extended break.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh