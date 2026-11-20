Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been elected to chair the 2027 Nordic-African Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Ablakwa is set to succeed Norway's Espen Barth Eide, who currently holds the chairmanship following this year's gathering in Oslo

This year's edition of the annual forum, which has run since 2001, centred on multilateral cooperation and artificial intelligence

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers' Meeting for 2027.

The election took place at this year's gathering in Oslo, Norway, where Ablakwa will take over the chairmanship from his Norwegian counterpart, Espen Barth Eide.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been elected Chair of the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers' Meeting for 2027. Credit: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Source: Facebook

Eide had himself assumed the role from Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister, Amon Murwira, at the conclusion of the previous meeting.

The annual forum has convened since 2001 and brings together foreign ministers from Nordic and African nations to deliberate on shared concerns spanning peace and security, trade, investment and international cooperation.

The meeting alternates between African and Nordic host countries each year.

The Nordic bloc comprises Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

This year's gathering in Oslo placed particular emphasis on multilateral cooperation and the growing role of artificial intelligence in global affairs, reflecting the forum's broader mandate to engage with evolving geopolitical and technological priorities.

Ablakwa's election to lead the 2027 edition signals Ghana's continued engagement with multilateral diplomacy and positions the country at the centre of a long-standing dialogue between two regions on issues of mutual strategic interest.

Source: YEN.com.gh