Ghana's Black Challenge defeated Egypt 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup on Thursday

Mohammed Mubarik scored both goals to take his tournament tally to six, continuing his outstanding form in Mexico

Ghana have reached the semi-finals of the global competition for the first time in their history

Ghana's Black Challenge have reached the semi-finals of the 2026 WAFF Amputee Football World Cup for the first time in the nation's history, following a 2-0 quarter-final victory over Egypt on Thursday, November 19.

2026 WAFF Amputee World Cup: Mohammed Mubarik Scores Brace to Send Ghana Into Semi-Finals

Source: Twitter

Mubarik fires Ghana to Amputee World Cup semis

Striker Mohammed Mubarik delivered a man-of-the-match performance at the tournament in Mexico, netting both goals to guide Stephen Richard Obeng's side past their North African opponents and into the last four of the global competition.

The forward's brace extended his tally to six goals for the tournament. He had previously scored twice in Ghana's 3-1 Round of 16 win over the United States, establishing himself as one of the standout attackers at the competition.

Watch highlights of Ghana's win against Egypt, as shared on X:

Ghana's campaign in Mexico has been a story of recovery and resilience. The Black Challenge opened with a 2-0 defeat to Angola, then drew 1-1 with Colombia, before turning their fortunes around with an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Iraq to secure progression from the group stage.

A composed Round of 16 performance against the United States then set up the last-eight encounter with Egypt.

A milestone moment for Ghanaian amputee football

The result carries particular weight given Ghana's tournament history.

According to Ghanafa.org, their previous best finishes at the WAFF Amputee World Cup came in 2010 and 2012, when they placed sixth on both occasions. Reaching the semi-finals represents a significant leap forward.

The victory also adds another chapter to what has become a compelling continental and global story for the two-time African champions.

At the 2024 African Amputee Football Cup of Nations, Ghana defeated Egypt 5-0 in the semi-finals before edging Morocco 2-1 in the final to retain their continental crown, and Thursday's result echoes that run of form against the same opponents.

With two matches remaining to claim a maiden world title, Mubarik and his teammates now prepare for the semi-final stage of the competition.

Ghana’s AFCON 2027 qualification hopes boosted

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON received a boost after Ivory Coast were held to a 2-2 draw by Gambia on November 17.

The result leaves the Elephants at the top of Group C with 10 points, followed by Gambia on seven and Ghana on six, while Somalia sits at the bottom without a point.

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Source: YEN.com.gh