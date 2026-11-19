The High Court in Accra ruled that Ramasamy Ruthurusamy was entitled to a further GH¢3,749,113.73 plus interest from the state

The court found that the Attorney-General, GRA and EOCO had unlawfully bypassed the Whistleblower Reward Fund established under Act 720

The ruling centred on whether Ruthurusamy's 2017 disclosures about Melcom were causally linked to a second recovery of over GH¢34 million

The High Court in Accra has ordered the Attorney-General, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to pay whistleblower Ramasamy Ruthurusamy an additional GH¢3,749,113.73 with interest.

Ramasamy Ruthurusamy: High Court Orders State to Pay Melcom Whistleblower GH¢3.7m More

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It ruled that his tax-evasion disclosures against the Melcom Group of Companies were directly connected to recoveries the state had sought to treat as unrelated to him.

The Law Platform reported that Justice George Aikins Ampiah-Bonney (Jnr.) delivered the judgment on 30 January 2026 in the case RAMASAMY RUTHURUSAMY v. ATTORNEY-GENERAL & ORS [TLP-HC-2026-05], sitting in the General Jurisdiction Division of the High Court's State Debt Recovery Cases.

Ruthurusamy, a former Melcom franchisee, first entered into a whistleblower agreement with EOCO in April 2014, providing information about tax evasion the Melcom Group allegedly committed between 2009 and 2014.

Investigations triggered by his disclosures established a tax liability of GH¢31,865,811.46, which Melcom paid in full.

The GRA also imposed a 25% penalty of GH¢7,966,452.87, the entire sum of which was transferred to EOCO following approval from the then Finance Minister. EOCO subsequently paid Ruthurusamy GH¢3,186,581.00, approximately 10% of the original tax liability, and kept the remainder to cover its investigative costs.

In November 2017, acting on fresh legal advice, Ruthurusamy signed a second whistleblower agreement, this time with the Ministry of Finance.

He disclosed additional irregularities by Melcom, including tax evasion on imports, under-declaration and money laundering, which he maintained had not been captured in the earlier assessment. GRA, working alongside the National Intelligence Bureau, investigated the new allegations and arrested Melcom's directors, leading to a further recovery of GH¢34,592,561.43.

That brought GRA's total recovery for the 2009 to 2019 period to GH¢69,356,943.87.

Court Rejects State's Position on Reward Liability

When Ruthurusamy sought 10% of the second set of recoveries, GRA declined, arguing that its obligations had been fully discharged by the earlier payment to EOCO and that nothing further was owed.

Ruthurusamy filed his action in January 2021 against all three respondents, seeking a declaration of entitlement to 10% of every recovery from Melcom connected to his disclosures, payment of GH¢3,459,256.14 in outstanding reward money, interest, and special damages of GH¢340,000.00 for printing costs.

The court ultimately sided with the plaintiff, finding the causal link between his disclosures and the subsequent recoveries clearly established.

Justice Ampiah-Bonney also held that the practice of paying whistleblower rewards directly out of recovered funds, rather than through the Whistleblower Reward Fund created under the Whistleblower's Act, 2006 (Act 720), was unlawful, regardless of how long it had gone unchallenged across the state agencies involved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh