Celia Cuccittini, Lionel Messi's mother, has reportedly made a surprise declaration about who could succeed her son in Argentina

The soft-spoken mother is said to have identified one of the country's brightest young talents during Messi's farewell match last month

The young midfielder was left completely stunned after Celia delivered the unexpected message

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Lionel Messi's mother, Celia Cuccittini, reportedly told Como midfielder Nico Paz that he is her son's successor in a deeply personal exchange following Argentina's 3-0 victory over Benin on October 6.

Lionel Messi's mother, Celia Cuccittini, has reportedly picked Nico Paz as his son's successor in Argentina. Photos by NurPhoto and Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Messi's mum chooses her son's successor

The match had been widely described as Messi's farewell appearance for the national team, lending additional weight to the moment that unfolded outside the dressing room.

Paz approached Celia to greet her and found her visibly emotional and in tears. She then took the young midfielder's hand and delivered a message few footballers could ever expect to hear.

"You are my son's successor," she told him.

The 22-year-old struggled to come to terms with what had just been said to him. His uncle, Fabian, who was waiting for him in a car outside the stadium, described the state in which his nephew returned.

"He was in shock. He told me: 'I can't believe what just happened to me'," Fabian said in an interview with Argentine radio station Radio La Red, as cited by Tribuna.

The significance of the endorsement was amplified by its source. Celia has watched Messi's journey from his earliest years to becoming the dominant figure in world football, which made her words carry a weight that went far beyond a simple compliment.

Nico Paz faces enormous Messi expectation

Despite the emotional charge of the encounter, Fabian was clear that his nephew is not approaching his career with the burden of replacing an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. The youngster remains grounded and does not view himself through that lens.

Paz developed at Real Madrid before making the move to Como in 2024, where his technical quality, creativity and attacking intelligence have drawn attention and positioned him as one of Argentina's most promising young players.

While the 22-year-old's future looks promising, the scale of Messi's legacy is formidable.

According to Transfermarkt, Messi scored 112 goals across 191 appearances for Argentina and led the country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title as well as two Copa América trophies.

However long the road ahead, the words spoken by Messi's mother on that October evening are likely to remain one of the defining moments of Paz's career.

Messi and Ronaldo to play on the same team?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could share the same team for the first time, thanks to Carlos Tevez.

The former Manchester United striker is reportedly planning a farewell match at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera in December and has invited both football icons to feature in the game.

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Source: YEN.com.gh