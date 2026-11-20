The UK confirmed that permanent residents from four specific countries may qualify for visa-free entry into Britain

Two of the four countries have date-of-issue conditions attached, meaning not all permit holders automatically qualify

UK border officials retain the authority to apply standard entry conditions upon arrival, regardless of permit eligibility

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The United Kingdom has confirmed a visa-free entry arrangement for foreign nationals holding valid permanent residence permits from a select group of countries, with specific conditions determining who qualifies.

UK outlines visa exemption for foreigners holding permanent residence permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Carl Court/Uladzimir Zuyeu

Source: Getty Images

According to the UK government, only permanent residents from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United States are covered by this exemption. The arrangement is not a blanket policy extended to all foreign permanent residents worldwide.

Which permanent residents qualify for visa-free UK entry

For Australian and New Zealand permanent residents, the requirement is straightforward: a valid permanent residence permit from either country is sufficient for eligibility.

The conditions are more specific for Canadian and American permit holders. Canadian permanent residents qualify only if their permit was issued after 28 June 2002. Those whose permits were issued on or before that date do not meet the requirement. For United States permanent residents, the cut-off is 21 April 1998. Any permit issued on or before that date would not entitle the holder to visa-free entry under this arrangement.

What travellers should know before departing

Meeting the basic criteria does not guarantee smooth entry. UK border officials retain the authority to apply standard arrival conditions, meaning travellers are still subject to checks upon reaching British ports of entry.

Permanent residents who believe they fall within the eligible categories are strongly advised to verify their status before booking travel to Britain. Carrying valid, unexpired documentation remains essential regardless of which country issued the permit.

The exemption applies strictly to permanent residence documents, not temporary visas or other categories of residence permits. Travellers holding documents that do not meet the specified requirements will still be expected to obtain a visa before travelling to the UK.

UK confirms minimum age for Skilled Worker Visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK had confirmed that foreign nationals must be at least 18 years old before submitting a Skilled Worker visa application.

Underage applicants face automatic disqualification, with their applications rejected outright regardless of job offers or sponsorship.

Young people who already have sponsorship lined up must wait until their 18th birthday before they can proceed with the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh