Ghana's Black Challenge defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final to win the country's first-ever Amputee Football World Cup title in Mexico

The 28-member delegation will return to Accra in three separate groups, with the main contingent expected on Thursday, November 26

The Sports Ministry has begun preparations to honour the players, with a victory parade involving dancehall musician Stonebwoy

Ghana's Black Challenge is set to return home on Thursday, November 26, following their historic victory at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico, where they defeated Morocco 1-0 in Sunday's final to claim the country's first-ever world title in the sport.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC Ghana) has confirmed a staggered return schedule for the 28-member delegation travelling back from Mexico.

Ghana's victorious Black Challenge side are expected to arrive in the country on November 26, 2026, after winning the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup. Photo credit: @ParalympicGh/X.

Source: Twitter

Black Challenge's return schedule

Under the travel plan outlined by NPC Ghana, the two team doctors will be the first to land in Accra, arriving through New York on Wednesday, November 25.

On Thursday (November 26), nine technical officials will arrive via Dubai, while the remaining 17 delegates are expected to travel overland from Lomé to Accra.

According to Gary Al-Smith, the main group is scheduled to land at Kotoka International Airport at around 1:00 pm on Thursday.

The Sports Ministry has also begun work on plans to formally recognise the players for their achievement, with a possible victory parade being considered in collaboration with dancehall musician Stonebwoy, subject to government approval.

How did Ghana win the Amputee Football World Cup?

The road to the final was anything but straightforward for the Black Challenge.

The team opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Angola before drawing 1-1 with Colombia.

They recovered emphatically, however, thrashing Iraq 6-0 and then eliminating the United States 3-1 in the knockout rounds.

They went on to beat Egypt 2-0 before overcoming defending champions Türkiye 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the semi-finals.

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil sealed the final against Morocco with a goal in the 32nd minute, while Mohammed Mubarik finished the tournament as top scorer, claiming the Golden Boot with seven goals.

The triumph makes Ghana only the second African nation to lift the Amputee Football World Cup, following Angola's victory in 2018.

Why FIFA and CAF have not congratulated Ghana yet?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA and CAF had yet to issue congratulatory messages as of Tuesday, November 24, following the achievement.

Their silence has sparked curiosity among football fans, who are wondering why the two governing bodies have not officially recognised the feat.

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Source: YEN.com.gh