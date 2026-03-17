Morocco has been declared AFCON 2025 champions, two months after a chaotic final in Rabat

Senegal had edged the Atlas Lions by a lone goal in a match riddled with controversy, including a missed penalty

CAF has now explained its decision to strip the Teranga Lions of the title and award it to Morocco

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has stripped Senegal of its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, awarding the trophy to Morocco following a dramatic ruling.

The decision, announced on March 17, comes two months after the final in Rabat, where Senegal had edged the hosts through a late extra-time strike from Pape Gueye.

Morocco are the new champions of Africa, according to a new CAF ruling. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

CAF strips Senegal of AFCON title after 2 months

In an official statement, CAF confirmed that the result of the final has been overturned.

"The Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)."

" The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) Appeal Board decided today that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 (“the Match”), with the result of the Match being recorded as 3–0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)."

What happened in the AFCON 2025 final

According to BBC Sport, the ruling stems from chaotic scenes late in the final.

Senegal players, led by head coach Pape Thiaw, walked off the pitch after a penalty was awarded to Morocco in the closing stages of the match.

After several tense minutes, the team returned to the field, with Sadio Mané playing a key role in calming the situation and urging his teammates back onto the pitch.

When play resumed, Brahim Díaz attempted a Panenka from the spot, but his effort was saved by Edouard Mendy.

Watch how the AFCON final unfurled on YouTube:

The game remained goalless at the end of regulation time. In extra time, Pape Gueye struck what would be the winning goal for Senegal, sealing a hard-fought victory on the night.

However, CAF’s latest ruling has now rewritten the outcome, handing Morocco the title and bringing a controversial end to one of the most dramatic finals in recent AFCON history.

CAF Decision: Senegal Stripped of AFCON 2025 Title, Morocco Declared Winners. Photo by Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

It remains unclear whether Senegal will appeal the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) or take any further action, especially with the AFCON 2027 qualifiers set to run from September to November following the preliminary round in March.

Senegal coach apologises after AFCON chaos

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Pape Thiaw addressed the chaos that surrounded Senegal’s AFCON final win over Morocco.

The Senegal coach apologised to fans and officials while also praising his players after lifting the title.

Source: YEN.com.gh