Ghana's Black Challenge made history by winning the Amputee Football World Cup, defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final in Mexico

Neither FIFA nor CAF had issued a congratulatory statement as of Monday, November 23, raising questions among football followers

An important distinction between the governing bodies of mainstream and amputee football may explain the notable silence

Ghana's historic triumph at the Amputee Football World Cup has been met with widespread celebration at home, but the absence of any public acknowledgement from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has drawn attention.

The Black Challenge defeated Morocco 1-0 in the final on Sunday, November 22, in San Juan de los Lagos, Mexico, with captain Richard Arthur Opentil scoring the decisive goal in the 32nd minute to secure Ghana's first world title in amputee football.

FIFA and CAF are yet to congratulate Ghana after the Amputee World Cup triumph against Morocco. Photo credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty and World Amputee Football Federation/Facebook.

Source: Getty Images

Why have FIFA and CAF not congratulated Ghana?

The silence from both FIFA and CAF does not necessarily reflect a deliberate disregard for Ghana's achievement.

A key distinction exists between the organisations that govern mainstream football and the body responsible for amputee football at the global level.

The 2026 tournament was organised by the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF), the independent body that administers the sport internationally.

As such, the competition falls outside the direct organisational remit of FIFA and CAF, which oversee mainstream football at global and continental levels respectively.

It is worth noting that the FIFA Foundation was listed among the tournament's partners, but that partnership status is separate from any official congratulatory communication from FIFA itself.

No confirmed explanation from either organisation for the absence of public statements had emerged as of the time of publishing.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association and the country's Sports Ministry both issued congratulatory messages following the victory, recognising the magnitude of the achievement.

Ghana's journey to the Amputee World Cup title

Ghana's path to the title got off to a shaky start. The Black Challenge opened the tournament with a 2-0 defeat to Angola before drawing 1-1 with Colombia.

They then recovered to eliminate the United States, Egypt and defending champions Türkiye before overcoming Morocco in the final.

The victory makes Ghana only the second African nation to lift the amputee football world title, after Angola claimed the honour in 2018.

Forward Mohammed Mubarik was also recognised individually, finishing as the tournament's top scorer with seven goals to claim the Golden Boot.

Black Challenge players set for huge reward

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Challenge could earn handsome financial rewards following their historic triumph at the 2026 Amputee Football World Cup in Mexico.

Entrepreneur Dr Mohammed Raii pledged $10,000 to each player after the victory, adding to the $2,000 bonus he had already given them for reaching the final.

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Source: YEN.com.gh