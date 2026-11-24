The US Department of Labour proposed eliminating Schedule A, a provision that allows hospitals to bypass the standard labour market test when sponsoring foreign nurses for green cards

Health care groups warned the change would add more than a year to the green card process and burden small rural hospitals least equipped to manage prolonged staff vacancies

Federal projections estimate a 24% registered nurse shortage in non-metropolitan areas by 2028, raising the stakes for any policy that restricts international nurse recruitment

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A Trump administration proposal to overhaul employment-based green card rules could significantly slow US hospitals' ability to recruit overseas nurses, according to health care and nursing organisations, at a time when federal projections point to worsening shortages in rural communities.

The Department of Labour published the proposal on 17 November, with a public comment period open until 19 January 2027.

US proposal to end Schedule A could delay green cards for foreign nurses by over a year. Image credit: Alex Wong, ljubaphoto/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The rule, if finalised, would eliminate Schedule A, a decades-old provision that allows employers sponsoring professional nurses and physical therapists to bypass the standard PERM labour market test. Under the proposed change, hospitals would first be required to demonstrate efforts to recruit American workers and obtain individual labour certification from the department before filing an immigrant petition.

What eliminating Schedule A would mean

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling framed the proposal as a measure to protect American workers. "American workers are the best in the world, and they deserve the first and best job opportunities," Sonderling said in a statement. "This proposed rule change will ensure American workers are first in line for high-skilled, high-paying job opportunities over foreign labour."

The department stated it "no longer possesses evidence that there is a nationwide shortage of US workers able, willing, qualified, and available to work as physical therapists or professional nurses."

However, immigration attorney Michelle Canero, managing partner at Canero Fadul Reis PLLC, told Newsweek the practical consequences for hospitals would be substantial. "Each nurse case would add more than a year before the green card petition can even be filed," she said, noting that smaller rural hospitals are often the least able to absorb extended staffing gaps while navigating additional regulatory requirements.

Akin Demehin, vice president of quality and patient safety policy at the American Hospital Association, described the proposal as a risk to care access. "The AHA is concerned that this proposal would exacerbate shortages of nurses and physical therapists who are essential to providing high-quality care in communities across America," Demehin said.

Rural communities face steepest shortages

The Health Resources and Services Administration projects an 8% nationwide shortage of registered nurses by 2028, but the figure rises to 24% in non-metropolitan areas, compared with 5% in metropolitan ones. By 2038, projected rural shortages are expected to ease to 11%, against 2% in urban settings.

Jerome Babate, executive director of the Filipino Nursing Diaspora Network, warned that even limited vacancies carry outsized consequences in smaller facilities. "In a small hospital, even a few prolonged vacancies can affect how many beds it can staff or which services it can offer," he told Newsweek.

Foreign-born nurses already form a considerable portion of the US workforce. Approximately 500,000 immigrant registered nurses were employed in the country in 2022, representing roughly one in six of nearly 3.2 million registered nurses, according to KFF analysis.

Experts also cautioned that a more uncertain US pathway could push internationally educated nurses towards Canada or Australia, both of which include registered nurses in skilled migration programmes.

US approves African citizens' green card route and family members

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Liberians in the US have access to a dedicated Green Card pathway that is not available to any other African country.

The provision makes Liberia the sole African nation with this kind of direct route to lawful permanent residency through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

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Source: YEN.com.gh