Fancy Di Maria received a legal demand letter from Sompa FM's parent company over an alleged breach of his employment contract

TeraOne Media Limited claimed the broadcaster left before completing a five-year agreement, triggering a repayment obligation of GH¢100,000

The esteemed sportscaster has since denied owing the amount and said his lawyers had already formally responded to the claim

Ghanaian sports broadcaster Kennedy Amoako, popularly known as Fancy Di Maria, is facing a formal demand to repay GH¢100,000 to his former employer, Sompa FM, over an alleged breach of his employment contract.

Fancy Di Maria faces a GH¢100,000 repayment demand from Sompa FM over contract breach. Photo credit: @FancyDiMaria_/X.

Source: Twitter

Sompa FM demands repayment from Fancy

The demand was set out in a letter dated October 6, 2026, issued by law firm Amoh-Darteh, Otu & Associates on behalf of TeraOne Media Limited, the Kumasi-based company that operates Sompa FM.

According to the legal correspondence, Fancy Di Maria received the GH¢100,000 as an entitlement fee tied to a condition requiring him to remain in TeraOne Media's employment for five years.

The company contends that he departed before the agreed period elapsed, thereby triggering a repayment obligation under the terms of his contract.

The letter described the payment demand as final and gave the broadcaster 14 days from receipt of the notice to settle the full amount.

TeraOne Media's lawyers further warned that non-compliance could lead to legal proceedings to recover the sum, along with applicable interest, legal costs and any additional reliefs the company may be entitled to pursue.

Fancy Di Maria rejects repayment claim

Following the public circulation of the demand letter, Fancy Di Maria pushed back against the allegation.

In a statement posted on X, he said his legal representatives had already submitted a formal reply to the claim but had not received any further communication from TeraOne Media or its lawyers since then.

The broadcaster also stated that he remained focused on his professional commitments at Ahenfie FM/TV and expressed appreciation for the ongoing support from his fans in Ghana and beyond.

The dispute currently remains unresolved, with the two sides holding opposing positions, and there is no indication of a settlement at the time of publishing.

He remains one of the most recognisable voices in the sports industry, having moved from Angel FM to Silver FM, Sompa FM, and Wontumi Radio/TV; he now works at Ahenfie Media.

Wontumi Multimedia demands GH¢1.25m from Fancy Di Maria

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited had taken legal action against Fancy Di Maria following his sudden departure from the company.

The media firm is reportedly seeking GH¢1.254 million, comprising a GH¢1.2 million enticement fee and GH¢54,000 paid as a rent advance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh