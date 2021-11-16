Young Bride Removes Her Gele, Throws It Away As She Dances Hard in Viral Video, Husband Looks Surprised
- A young bride showed her wedding guests she has got moves and she was ready to entertain them
- In a video that went viral, the lady went into a frenzy and danced hard in the presence of her surprised husband
- Many people who reacted to her video online said that she really never minded the gear on her head
A bride could not hide her joy when people started hailing her during her traditional wedding. She responded to them with moves.
In a video shared by @igboweddingng, the young lady danced so hard that her husband had to stand aside and watch. While trying to make a good hand move, she brushed against her headgear.
She wanted to dance freely
Seeing that the gear was serving as an unwanted obstruction, the lady pulled it off to reveal her unbraided hair without any care in the world.
Many people who reacted to her dancing video said the woman really came to her wedding prepared to show moves.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered tens of comments with thousands of likes.
She came prepared
YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:
assert_tony said:
"The way her husband is standing separately, lol it's as if he is not comfortable with the dance."
linalinamoh said:
"Wow she is excited!"
faces_bysomie said:
"No obstruction."
vchixm said:
"Sorry for who tied gele."
ginika_chi said:
"Gele wey I pay 10k to tie. No o! I no fit."
bkellzz said:
"Adaoma eeeh!"
thelifestylewpn wondered:
"She had to remove her gele to show us she came prepared?"
Lady with the moves
Source: Yen