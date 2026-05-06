The Islamic calendar will be affected by public holidays in 2026, with Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, providing extended breaks

The UAE National Day, Eid Al Etihad, will also have official days off in December, following the Gregorian calendar

At least 12 days of rest will be assured as a result of these holidays, allowing family gatherings, cultural celebrations, and long weekends

Eid celebrations make up the majority of public holidays in Dubai, UAE.

Shaped by Islamic traditions, the UAE also marks its National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad.

The UAE has announced dates for the observance of Eid holidays. Photo credit: @Murat Taner, Scrofula/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is also observed with Eid Al Fitr, a festival that begins on the first day of Shawwal and is often referred to as the “feast of breaking the fast.”

In 2026, Eid Al Fitr started on Thursday, March 19, giving a four-day weekend lasting until Sunday, March 22.

Eid Al Adha 2026

Eid Al Adha is also a crucial Islamic festival which marks the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca and symbolises faith, obedience, and sacrifice.

The four-day holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11, and 12.

A new report by Time Out Dubai suggests that in 2026, Eid Al Adha will commence on May 26 with Arafat Day, followed by Wednesday, May 27; Thursday, May 28; and Friday, May 29. With the weekend included, this will result in a six-day break.

Eid Al Etihad

In the United Arab Emirates, Eid Al Etihad celebrates the creation of the United Arab Emirates, where seven emirates came together to form a country.

In 2026, the official dates for the celebration of this day would be Wednesday, December 2, and Thursday, December 3.

Although talks of an additional day off on Friday, December 4 are rife, it is more likely that the public sector will work remotely on that day.

The UAE has made public the dates for the celebration of Eid. Photo credit: @Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE Public Holiday Law

In line with the UAE public holiday law, a minimum of 12 official days off each year are guaranteed. Whereas certain holidays can be moved to create long weekends, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha cannot be. Their dates are determined by the Islamic Hijri calendar and cannot be moved.

This makes planning around Eid holidays more complex, since the particular dates depend on moon sightings, though they can be predicted in advance.

The holiday calendar in Dubai gives residents and visitors breaks during Eid Al Fitr in March, Eid Al Adha in May, and Eid Al Etihad in December, as it therefore provides opportunities for family gatherings, cultural celebrations, and rest throughout the year.

Ghana government announces Eid holidays

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the government of Ghana declared March 20 and 21, 2026, as public holidays for Eid al-Fitr and Shaqq Day.

Additionally, March 23, 2026, has also been declared a public holiday since Shaqq Day falls on a weekend.

This was contained in a press statement issued by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister of Interior, on Friday, March 13, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh