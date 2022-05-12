Two husbands who are of the same parents have welcomed their babies just two hours apart in the same hospital in England

George and Joe Robinson coincidentally had their wives Ellie and Hayley in labour at the Worcestershire Royal Hospital

When the babies arrived and the staff of the hospital got to know that the parents are related, the feeling was said to have been magical

It was a magical moment when hospital staff at Worcestershire Royal Hospital got to know that the two babies they delivered two hours apart were related by blood.

George and Joe Robinson who are brothers encountered a rare situation in which their wives, Ellie and Hayley went into labour at the same time in the same hospital.

The brothers were at the hospital same time to support their wives. Photo credit: BBC News.

Babies delivered two hours apart

The babies, Oliver James and Reginald Geoffrey were born two hours apart on Easter Monday.

Reacting, one of the brothers, Joe told the BBC:

"We were there to support each other. The hospital staff were a bit confused about it - we kept getting questions about who we were and why we were there together, because you weren't allowed any visitors. When we told them we were brothers and both of our partners were in labour they couldn't get their heads around it."

The story was later shared on Instagram by @bbcnews.

See the post below:

Instagram users react

@mrs_margs said:

"Wow! Family gatherings are going to really change."

@sgillis707 reacted:

"That was a fun weekend nine months ago."

@moonshinexxo said:

"Welcome to joint birthday parties for life."

@jessandtheecity commented:

"My brother and 1st cousin are the same way! We call them twin cousins."

@precieuxamour said:

"How would I have survived without this bit of news!"

@angelaaneke1 commented:

"My mum and her cousin were also born to two brothers on the same day."

