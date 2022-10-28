Avengers assemble for Brazil's knife-edge election

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, was among Avengers actors heeding the call to speak out about the Brazilian election. Photo: Charley Gallay / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP/File

Source: AFP

Hollywood's biggest superheroes flew into Brazil's election Friday, as the "Avengers" answered calls for help from supporters of presidential challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Actors behind some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to Portuguese-language Twitter to encourage Brazilians to cast their ballots in Sunday's knife-edge poll.

"Hunger in Brazil is not fiction but it can end. Listen to our brothers, vote next Sunday," read a Portuguese tweet from actor Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the mega franchise.

Jackson was responding to a tweet from Brazilian comedian Fabio Porchat, who asked for help from the Avengers in the presidential duel between right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and the firebrand former president, known popularly as Lula.

Lula, who won the first round last month, is slight favorite over Bolsonaro, a figure of hate for environmentalists over his support of lumber and mining companies blamed for destroying the Amazon.

"Here the villains are the empty shopping bag, the weapons arriving in schools, the lack of medicines in the pharmacy.... This really is work for superheroes. can anyone hear me?" wrote Porchat, who has declared his vote for Lula.

"I'm listening to you here," Jackson replied in Portuguese, adding the hashtag #notallheroeswearcapes and calling on his colleagues to enter the fray.

Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Wong immediately answered the call.

"We are with you on this mission," Chris Hemsworth replied in Portuguese to Juliette, a Brazilian celebrity.

"Brazilian Avengers, this Sunday you all have the power to vote, something more powerful than any hammer," added the Thor actor.

"With access to quality education, all children can have a better future. Don't wait for that. Vote for that," tweeted Iron Man Robert Downey Jr. also in Portuguese.

"We are united against oppression!" wrote British actor Benedict Wong, who plays sorcerer Wong in the series.

"Our wizards are working to protect everyone who mobilizes this Sunday to decide their future."

Mark Ruffalo, who last month urged Brazilians to cast their ballots for the left-wing Lula, referenced his Hulk character in his tweet.

"Real science makes us stronger, as Bruce Banner proves," he wrote.

Ruffalo, who has praised Lula's position on combating climate change, added: "Please vote on Sunday for open courageous minds and strong, healthy families."

