Car dealer, Reemer Motors, sparked debate online after ranking some of the most popular cars on Ghanaian roads with funny reliability scores

Toyota Corolla topped the viral list while cars like the Camry, Civic, and RAV4 also received strong ratings

Many social media users laughed over the stereotypes attached to the vehicles, while others questioned the rankings because the creator is a car dealer

A viral TikTok post by Ghanaian car dealer Reemer Motors has triggered massive reactions online after the page ranked some of the most popular vehicles in Ghana and attached hilarious reliability stories to them.

10 cars dominating Ghana roads and their reliability ratings. Image credit: Aicarglobal, Edmunds

Source: UGC

The post, titled “10 Cars Ghanaians Can’t Stop Buying and Their Reliability Scores,” quickly caught attention on TikTok as many drivers and car lovers shared their opinions in the comments section.

Toyota dominated the rankings

Toyota Corolla topped the rankings with a huge reliability score of 9.8/10. Reemer Motors jokingly described the vehicle as “the definition of peace of mind,” adding that even when the car gets tired, it still refuses to die.

The creator also joked that the suspension constantly reminds owners they are driving on Ghana roads.

Toyota Camry followed closely with a 9.5/10 reliability score. The car dealer praised the vehicle for its strong engine lifespan, comfortable interior, and reliable automatic gearbox.

However, the video humorously claimed the fuel gauge drops quickly while many Camry owners behave as if they are driving luxury cars.

Toyota RAV4 also earned a strong 9.0/10 score due to its durable engine and ability to handle rough roads in Ghana. Reemer Motors joked that almost every Ghanaian family knows somebody who owns a RAV4.

Toyota Vitz secured fifth place with a 6.9/10 score. The creator teased Vitz owners by saying they spend more money on mobile data than fuel because of the car’s fuel efficiency.

Honda vehicles also featured strongly on the list. Honda Accord received an 8.5/10 score while Honda Civic earned 8.2/10.

The Civic was humorously linked to “Peduase boys,” nightlife culture, and sudden gearbox issues that can unexpectedly humble owners.

Luxury and Korean cars sparked mixed reactions

Mercedes-Benz C300 was given a 7.2/10 reliability score. Although Reemer Motors praised the car’s luxury interior and smooth ride, the creator joked that the check engine light sometimes appears just to greet owners.

The Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Sonata also ranked below 7/10. The vehicles were teased over check engine lights, transmission concerns, and oil consumption problems.

Honda CR-V secured an 8.0/10 score and was praised for comfort and smooth driving. However, the video joked that the air conditioning system can suddenly decide it needs rest.

While many viewers admitted the rankings were entertaining and relatable, others insisted reliability depends more on proper maintenance, driving habits, original spare parts, and the condition of imported cars rather than social media ratings alone.

Adu Philip recommends cars that can stand the test of time. Image credit: Adu Philip, cleanheart6888, Jemol_Addo

Source: TikTok

Auto specialist listed the top 3 cars

Previously, YEN.com.gh Ghanaian auto specialist Adu Philip dropped a list that got many drivers talking, pointing to a few cars he believes can go the distance.

One particular model quietly stood out in his breakdown, with his comments raising curiosity among car owners.

He also hinted that owning these cars alone is not enough, stressing a key factor many drivers often ignore.

Source: YEN.com.gh