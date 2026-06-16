The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has published the base annual permanent-rate salaries for senior soldiers in top military ranks

On the Australian Defence Force official website, a document detailed the salaries of a colonel, brigadier, major general and lieutenant general

It is crucial to emphasise that Australian Defence Force senior officer salaries differ based on experience and pay points

The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has published how much top-ranking officers in the Australian Army earn in annual salaries.

As a critical part of the Australian Defence Force, the Australian Army is responsible for land-based military operations, national defence and international peacekeeping missions.

The Australian Defence Force has published annual base salaries for senior ranks in the army Image credit: Linda Higginson, Laura Reid/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

With this, the top-ranked personnel in the Australian Army annually earn A$186,934 (approximately GH₵1,495,472) and over A$567,525 (approximately GH₵4,540,200).

The applicable salary is based on the Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal (DFRT) Determination, a special committee that looks at the remuneration of military officers.

The Australian Defence Force has published annual base salaries for senior ranks in the army Image credit: Christ Putton

Source: Getty Images

The annual pay of top-ranked military officials such as colonels, brigadiers, major generals and lieutenant generals in the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Military Salary, Permanent Rates report, which was implemented on November 5, 2025.

Below is a summary of the base annual salaries for selected senior Australian Army ranks

Australian Army colonels' salary

A colonel in the Australian Army earns an annual base salary of A$266,198, which is approximately GH₵2.11 million based on the current exchange rate in Ghana.

Australian Army brigadier's salary

The next senior rank in the Australian Army is brigadier, who earns an annual base salary ranging from A$282,677 (GH₵2.24 million) at the entry rate.

Australian Army major general's salary

A major general, who is ranked higher than a brigadier in the Army, also earns a higher salary. The rank earns an annual base salary of A$316,619 (approximately GH₵2.51 million) at the entry rate.

The salary then rises on its first increment to A$332,277, which is approximately GH₵2.64 million.

Australian Army lieutenant general's salary

A lieutenant general ranks above a colonel, brigadier and major general, and this is reflected in the salary.

As the highest regularly held rank in the Australian Army, a lieutenant general earns an annual base salary of A$478,781, which is approximately GH₵3.79 million in Ghana cedis.

UK Army salary for teachers, chaplains, others

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Army had published its salaries for teachers, legal officers and chaplains.

According to data on the UK Army's official website, the Royal Army Chaplains’ Department recruits both religious and non-religious personnel to serve as military chaplains.

The annual starting salary for a chaplain in the British Army during training is £60,236, while the starting annual salary for a legal officer is £26,334, equivalent to GH₵368,676 in Ghanaian currency.

After completing basic trade training, a legal officer’s salary increases to a minimum of £52,815 (approximately GH₵739,410) per year.

Source: YEN.com.gh