Bradley Marongo, known as Gen Z Goliath, rose from working as a bus conductor to becoming a viral actor and content creator

The Kenyan, who stands at 8ft 2in tall, shared that nearly everything in his daily life has to be custom-made to fit his frame

Marongo opened up about the physical challenges his height creates, including being unable to use aeroplane washrooms

Bradley Marongo, the Kenyan content creator and actor known online as Gen Z Goliath, has opened up about what life is really like when you stand at 8 feet 2 inches tall, one of the greatest heights recorded on the African continent.

Bradley Marongo, Kenya's Gen Z Goliath, shares his journey from bus conductor to viral actor, confronting the challenges of his extraordinary 8ft 2in height. Image credit: Bradley Marongo/Facebook

Source: UGC

Marongo shared his story in an interview published by BBC News Africa on 19 August 2026, and the candid account quickly captured the attention of thousands across social media.

His journey from bus conductor to viral sensation is as remarkable as his stature.

Bradley Marongo's life before fame

Before fame found him, Marongo worked as a bus conductor, an everyday job for a man whose frame is anything but ordinary.

Today, he has turned his extraordinary height into a full-time career, working as an actor and content creator whose personality is as outsized as his physical presence.

But life at 8 ft 2 in, or 2.49 metres, is not without its daily hurdles. Marongo was blunt about the practical difficulties he faces.

"Everything custom-made. I cannot use an aeroplane washroom," he told BBC News Africa, capturing in a single breath just how much of the world was not built with him in mind.

From sourcing shoes to simply moving through spaces designed for average-height people, almost every aspect of his routine requires extra planning.

Despite the challenges, Marongo's outlook is anything but bitter. He has embraced his identity, and Kenyans have embraced him right back, rallying around him with a fierce sense of national pride.

The X post below has an interview with Bradley Marongo, in which he shares his life story.

Reactions to Bradley Marongo BBC interview

Reactions to the BBC interview poured in from across Kenya and beyond, with many expressing admiration for how far he has come.

@pnjongoro wrote:

"If anyone touches our Gen Z Goliath, Bradley Marongo, or his brother Chris, Kenya's remaining 58,636,410 short population will pull up as a swarm on them..... that's a breathing walking Kenyan monument don't joke! 🇰🇪🤏⚡️."

@01wambugu added:

"When your time to shine comes, no one will hold you down, not even what people think you can't do. Just a supporting hand and you are on your way to the top."

@JanoNyaga commented:

"Make that cash, Bradley. I am happy for you. I wish upenye hadi Hollywood aki."

@iamnobody2025 observed:

"If only black people really and truly understood why white people care about this man."

@PalindromeKE noted:

"The fact that Gen Z Goliath can easily converse using English makes him a good hunter. Future is bright."

Ghana's tallest man, Sulemana Abdul Samed, reportedly passes away after a severe health battle. Photo source: BBC News

Source: UGC

Ghana’s tallest man Sulemana Abdul passes away

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Sulemana Abdul Samed, popularly known as Awuche, Ghana's tallest man, died at 33, according to reports that began circulating on Monday, July 27, 2026.

The news of his passing spread quickly across social media, with many Ghanaians expressing sadness at the loss of the towering personality, who had become a widely recognised figure in the country.

The 33-year-old had been battling complications related to gigantism, although the exact cause of his death has not yet been officially made public.

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Source: YEN.com.gh