Canada's Federal Court is set to hear Thomas Partey's visa denial case after Ghana moved to challenge the decision

The former Arsenal midfielder was prevented from entering the country amid his pending legal issues in the United Kingdom

Meanwhile, the rest of Ghana's squad has arrived in Toronto and is fully focused on preparations for their game against Panama

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Ghana's hopes of having Thomas Partey available for their 2026 World Cup opener against Panama have received a significant boost, with a Canadian court set to hear an urgent application concerning the midfielder's entry into the country.

With just hours separating the Black Stars from their Group L showdown at Toronto's BMO Field on June 18, the legal battle surrounding Partey's participation has taken centre stage.

The Ghanaian government has appealed to Canada's Federal Court following the decision to deny the 33-year-old entry into the country for the tournament opener on Thursday.

Thomas Partey faces Canada's Federal Court in a bid to overturn his visa denial ahead of Ghana's 2026 World Cup opening match against Panama. Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The issue stems from Partey's ongoing legal proceedings in the United Kingdom, where he faces seven counts relating to non-consensual acts and sexual assault allegations.

The former Arsenal midfielder has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.

Partey faces court hearing after visa denial

Although Partey was granted entry into the United States, Canada's immigration framework differs considerably.

Under the country's immigration laws, foreign nationals facing trial in another jurisdiction can be deemed inadmissible, even in the absence of a conviction.

The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, criticised the decision, arguing that it undermines the legal principle that an individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

However, there may yet be a path forward.

A hearing list published by the Federal Court shows that a motion for an interlocutory injunction involving the Ghana international is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16.

The case, listed as Thomas Teye Partey v. Minister of Citizenship and Immigration, carries the reference number IMM-12882-26.

According to CBC Sports, proceedings are expected to commence at 9:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT), with one hour allocated for the hearing.

A favourable ruling could pave the way for Partey to join his teammates in Toronto before kickoff.

Thomas Partey is likely to sit out Ghana's 2026 World Cup Group H opener against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto on June 17, 2026. Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Black Stars prepare for Panama without Partey

For now, Partey remains in the United States after Canadian authorities refused to grant him a Temporary Resident Visa.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Black Stars squad arrived in Toronto on Monday, June 15, following the conclusion of their pre-tournament training camp in the United States.

According to Ghanafa.org, there are no injury concerns within the squad ahead of the opening fixture.

Carlos Queiroz's men are scheduled to hold their official training session at BMO Field on Tuesday evening as they fine-tune preparations for their first-ever senior meeting with Panama.

Whether Partey will take part remains uncertain. Everything now hinges on the outcome of Tuesday's court proceedings.

A positive verdict would hand Queiroz a major boost by restoring one of Ghana's most experienced performers to the squad.

Why Partey could miss more games

Earlier, YEN.com.gh explained why Thomas Partey could miss multiple games for Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The midfielder may also be unavailable for additional matches if the Black Stars progress beyond the group stages.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh