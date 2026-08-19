Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Opebe has been battling serious health issues since last year, prompting concern from colleagues and fans

Kunle Afod visited Baba Opebe's remote residence after the veteran actor's phone stopped connecting and people lost touch with him

Afod donated ₦100,000 during the visit and called on Nigerians to offer financial, medical and spiritual support to the ailing actor

Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor Baba Opebe, whose real name is Yomi King, has been in poor health, and colleague Kunle Afod has urged Nigerians to rally behind him.

Veteran Nollywood actor Baba Opebe is battling a serious health issue as his colleague Kunle Afod seeks public support. Image credit: Bazz Gist

Source: Facebook

Afod made an unannounced visit to Baba Opebe's residence after hearing that the actor had become unreachable, with his phone no longer connecting.

Concerned by the silence, Afod travelled to the veteran's remote home to check on him personally.

Baba Opebe opens up on health struggles

During the visit, the veteran Nollywood actor spoke candidly about what he had been going through.

He said that his health had been deteriorating since the previous year, during which time he had sought treatment at multiple hospitals.

Doctors discovered he had dangerously low blood levels, and he received four pints of blood as part of his medical care.

The actor was quick to address speculation that he had intentionally withdrawn from the public, stressing that this was not the case.

He confirmed that his children had been by his side throughout his illness, helping to care for him.

He also expressed gratitude to fellow veteran actor Mr Latin for checking on him and offering support during what has been a deeply difficult period.

Kunle Afod donates and calls for help

Clearly moved by the state in which he found his colleague, Kunle Afod donated ₦100,000 to Baba Opebe on the spot.

Beyond the personal gesture, Afod extended an appeal to the wider public, asking Nigerians to support the veteran actor through financial, medical and spiritual means.

Baba Opebe is a well-regarded figure in Yoruba cinema, celebrated for his comic performances over several decades.

He reportedly trained under the late Babatunde Omidina, widely known as Baba Suwe, and appeared in the 1987 television programme 'Erinkeke".

His contributions to Nigerian entertainment have earned him deep respect within the industry.

Afod's visit and public appeal have drawn significant attention, with fans taking to social media to offer prayers for Baba Opebe's recovery and call for greater institutional support for ageing actors who helped build Nigeria's film industry.

The YouTube video on Baba Opebe's current condition is below.

Nollywood actor Ogogo battles cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the emotional plea from the daughter of Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, as she seeks medical assistance for her father, who is battling stage 4 cancer.

Her heartfelt message emphasises the urgency and hope in the face of a critical situation, resonating deeply with audiences across Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh