South Sudan published an updated visa policy listing countries whose citizens can enter without a visa or visa fee

Only two African countries, Egypt and Tanzania, qualify for full visa-free entry into South Sudan under the new policy

The official South Sudanese government publication also outlines visa fees for single-entry and multiple-entry visas for other nations

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The government of South Sudan has published a comprehensive visa policy update, naming the African countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa or visa fee.

The publication details entry conditions for travellers from countries across Africa and other continents, specifying which nationals qualify for visa-free access and what fees apply to those who do not.

South Sudan updates its visa policy, listing Egypt and Tanzania for visa-free entry, while detailing fees for other nations. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Which African countries qualify for visa-free entry

According to the South Sudanese government's official publication, only two African countries currently qualify for full visa-free entry: Egypt and Tanzania.

Citizens of both nations can travel to South Sudan without obtaining a visa in advance or paying any associated visa fees.

All other African countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, which were mentioned in the government's documentation, do not benefit from visa-free status.

Their citizens are required to apply for a visa and pay the applicable fees before entering South Sudan.

Visa fees and entry conditions for other countries

The South Sudanese government's publication also sets out the visa fees applicable to nationals of countries that fall outside the visa-free category.

The fees differ depending on whether travellers are applying for a single-entry or multiple-entry visa, giving visitors some flexibility in how they plan their travel to the country.

The update comes at a time when visa and travel requirements remain a significant point of attention across the African continent, with many nations periodically revising their entry policies in response to diplomatic relationships, regional agreements and economic considerations.

South Sudan, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011, is one of the world's youngest nations and has continued to develop its foreign policy framework, including the conditions under which foreign nationals may enter its borders.

The full breakdown of eligible and ineligible countries, along with all applicable visa fee structures, is available through the official South Sudanese government website.

Gabon lists African countries eligible for visa-free entry

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Gabon had announced that three African nations allow their ordinary passport holders to enter the Central African country without a visa.

This information was published on the official Gabon e-Visa portal managed by the Directorate General of Documentation and Immigration (DGDI).

Source: YEN.com.gh