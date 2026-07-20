US Politician Introduces Bill to Permanently Ban Travel From 39 Countries
- Republican Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the Third World Immigration Moratorium Act, seeking to make Trump's travel restrictions permanent law
- The bill targets 39 countries across Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East, citing national security concerns and visa overstays
- The legislation also proposes blocking entry for individuals travelling on Palestinian Authority-issued documents
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Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina has introduced legislation that would permanently bar nationals from 39 countries from entering the United States.
The bill, named the Third World Immigration Moratorium Act, was introduced on Wednesday and covers nations across Africa, the Caribbean and the Middle East.
Countries named in the act include Afghanistan, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burma, Burundi, Chad, Cote d'Ivoire, Cuba, Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Gabon, Gambia, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Togo, Tonga, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, Yemen, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
The bill would additionally bar entry to anyone travelling on Palestinian Authority-issued documents.
Mace's case for the legislation
Mace argued the measure is necessary on national security grounds, contending that immigrants from the affected countries have broadly failed to integrate into American society.
"For too long, Washington has looked the other way while bad actors exploited every gap in our system and American families paid the price. Those days are over," she said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "If you import the third world, you will become the third world."
She added:
"This bill makes crystal clear: entry into the United States is a privilege, not a right. We make absolutely no apologies for defending it."
Under the terms of the bill, the Secretary of Homeland Security would retain the authority to issue individual waivers where admitting a specific person is determined to serve the country's "critical interest."
The proposal follows the Trump administration's decision in June 2025 to reinstate a travel ban on 12 countries, a move prompted in part by the arrest of an Egyptian national charged in connection with a deadly firebombing attack in Boulder, Colorado, targeting demonstrators calling for the release of hostages in Gaza.
Mace's legislation mirrors the full list of countries currently subject to full or partial restrictions under the Trump administration, effectively seeking to make those measures permanent through an act of Congress rather than an executive order.
The bill faces significant obstacles on Capitol Hill. Opposition is expected from Democrats, and a number of Republicans who support legal immigration pathways from several of the countries included on the list, making its passage through the House uncertain.
Below is the Fox News Facebook post on the proposed travel ban.
US employers ordered to dismiss immigrant workers
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has instructed employers across the country to prepare to dismiss hundreds of thousands of workers who hold Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
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The directive comes as work permits for nationals from several countries are set to expire within weeks.
Notices issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) indicate that work authorisation for Haitians with TPS will expire on July 24, while permits for workers from Ethiopia, Myanmar, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen will lapse on July 17.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh