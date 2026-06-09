A US federal court has ruled against President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications

The decision now means that highly skilled professionals from other countries seeking to work in the US need not worry about employers paying a high fee

Social media users have shared varied opinions and views on the court’s decision on the matter

The United States President, Donald Trump, has suffered a setback in his quest for major immigration reforms across all sectors.

This comes after a US federal court overturned a policy by his administration mandating a $100,000 application fee on H-1B visa petitions.

A federal judge rules the Trump administration’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas as unlawful. Image credit: Saul Loeb, Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US District Court Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston, in a ruling on Monday, June 8, said President Trump overstepped his authority in introducing such a requirement.

Ruling on the H-1B visa fee

Judge Sorokin argued that Congress possesses the authority to alter immigration rules in a way that creates new taxes or fees of that nature.

“The President had no power or delegated authority to impose a tax on H-1B petitions,” Sorokin wrote in his judgment.

H-1B visas are issued to highly skilled foreign nationals to work in areas Americans have difficulty filling. The permit is valid for three years and can be renewed for a further three years.

President Donald Trump's US government tightens immigrations policies. Image: PS Photography/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trump, on his return to the White House, announced a $100,000 fee as part of efforts to prevent foreign workers from taking American jobs.

Backing his decision to impose the fee, the President stated that it was aimed at curbing what he considered misuse of the H-1B visa programme.

The ruling by the federal court will be welcomed by skilled professionals from Ghana and other countries desirous of gaining employment in the US.

Below is an X post from CNN announcing the verdict on Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas.

Reaction to H-1B visa fee deemed unlawful

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the court’s ruling on the $100,000 fee on H-1B visas.

@CassiePere14696 indicated:

“Fee was $100k on top of $1k–$7.5k in reg fees. 85k visas/year. States said it’d worsen teacher, doctor, researcher shortages. Judge agreed. Restored.”

@Sassydame1953 stated:

“This is why judges lack the respect of people; their bias is showing through the backroom deals.”

@luther_sandra added:

“Glad someone believes in following the law vs changing it because you don’t like foreigners or whatever crazy stuff you believe. And remember your relatives also immigrated to the United States.”

@mich_traveler said:

“It’s great that US tech students are removed from the chance of getting jobs so we can import foreigners into those positions. Great job, Democrat judges!!!”

US issues clarification on green card policy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had issued a clarification on the new green card policy introduced in a memo on May 21, 2026.

The Department of Homeland Security, in a statement, outlined the groups that would be affected by the Trump-led administration’s new directive.

Source: YEN.com.gh