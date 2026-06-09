Joy for Ghanaians as US Court Blocks Trump’s $100,000 Fee Requirement for H-1B Visas
- A US federal court has ruled against President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications
- The decision now means that highly skilled professionals from other countries seeking to work in the US need not worry about employers paying a high fee
- Social media users have shared varied opinions and views on the court’s decision on the matter
The United States President, Donald Trump, has suffered a setback in his quest for major immigration reforms across all sectors.
This comes after a US federal court overturned a policy by his administration mandating a $100,000 application fee on H-1B visa petitions.
US District Court Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston, in a ruling on Monday, June 8, said President Trump overstepped his authority in introducing such a requirement.
Ruling on the H-1B visa fee
Judge Sorokin argued that Congress possesses the authority to alter immigration rules in a way that creates new taxes or fees of that nature.
“The President had no power or delegated authority to impose a tax on H-1B petitions,” Sorokin wrote in his judgment.
H-1B visas are issued to highly skilled foreign nationals to work in areas Americans have difficulty filling. The permit is valid for three years and can be renewed for a further three years.
Trump, on his return to the White House, announced a $100,000 fee as part of efforts to prevent foreign workers from taking American jobs.
Backing his decision to impose the fee, the President stated that it was aimed at curbing what he considered misuse of the H-1B visa programme.
The ruling by the federal court will be welcomed by skilled professionals from Ghana and other countries desirous of gaining employment in the US.
Below is an X post from CNN announcing the verdict on Trump’s $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas.
Reaction to H-1B visa fee deemed unlawful
Social media users who took to the comment section of the post shared varied opinions on the court’s ruling on the $100,000 fee on H-1B visas.
@CassiePere14696 indicated:
“Fee was $100k on top of $1k–$7.5k in reg fees. 85k visas/year. States said it’d worsen teacher, doctor, researcher shortages. Judge agreed. Restored.”
@Sassydame1953 stated:
“This is why judges lack the respect of people; their bias is showing through the backroom deals.”
@luther_sandra added:
“Glad someone believes in following the law vs changing it because you don’t like foreigners or whatever crazy stuff you believe. And remember your relatives also immigrated to the United States.”
@mich_traveler said:
“It’s great that US tech students are removed from the chance of getting jobs so we can import foreigners into those positions. Great job, Democrat judges!!!”
US issues clarification on green card policy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had issued a clarification on the new green card policy introduced in a memo on May 21, 2026.
The Department of Homeland Security, in a statement, outlined the groups that would be affected by the Trump-led administration’s new directive.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh