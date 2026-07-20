Saint Kitts and Nevis Lists African Countries Requiring Visas for Entry in 2026

Saint Kitts and Nevis published its official travel requirements, listing nationalities that must obtain a visa before arriving in the Caribbean federation

More than 30 African countries appear on the visa-required list, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Senegal and several others across the continent

All visitors to Saint Kitts and Nevis, regardless of nationality, must also obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation before departure

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Saint Kitts and Nevis has published its official travel requirements, confirming that citizens of more than 30 African countries must obtain a visa before entering the twin-island Caribbean federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis confirmed the requirements on its official travel page, specifying which passport holders require prior approval and what all travellers must arrange before setting off.

Saint Kitts and Nevis confirms visa requirements for over 30 African nations, including Nigeria and Ethiopia. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

African countries on visa-required list

The list of African nations whose citizens need a visa spans the continent. Countries included are Algeria, Angola, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, the Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Somalia, Tunisia and Western Sahara.

Beyond Africa, the visa requirement also applies to nationals of several Asian and Middle Eastern countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, North Korea, Syria, Vietnam,

Thailand and the Philippines, among others. Haiti, the Dominican Republic and a small number of Pacific island territories also feature on the full list.

eTA requirement for all visitors

Regardless of whether a traveller's nationality appears on the visa-required list, all visitors to Saint Kitts and Nevis must hold a valid Electronic Travel Authorisation before beginning their journey. The requirement applies to every traveller, including infants and children.

The eTA is obtained through an online application process that involves uploading a passport photograph, completing a facial scan via a personal device, providing accommodation and trip details, answering a series of personal questions, and paying the applicable fee.

Accepted payment methods include Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Applicants are not required to complete the process in one sitting. The system allows progress to be saved and resumed later on the same device.

To qualify, all travellers must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six months beyond their planned arrival date in Saint Kitts and Nevis, with at least one blank page available for entry stamps.

Spain confirms 8 visa-free eligible African countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain had released its visa-free travel eligibility list for 2026.

Out of the countries on the list, only eight African countries were included.

Source: YEN.com.gh