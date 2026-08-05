Kuami Eugene shared a tweet listing himself alongside Ronaldo, Drake, and Michael Jackson

The post appeared to subtly stake a claim to greatness, drawing mixed reactions online

Several social media users questioned his inclusion in the list, sparking a wave of backlash

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Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has faced backlash online after sharing a tweet that appeared to subtly place himself among a list of global icons, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Drake, and Michael Jackson.

Kuami Eugene sparks debate online after listing himself alongside global icons like Ronaldo and Michael Jackson. Image credit: Kuami Eugene/Drake.

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene, born Eugene Kwame Marfo, rose to fame after winning the 2016 MTN Hitmaker reality show and has since picked up multiple Ghana Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Highlife Artist of the Year in 2020.

He left Lynx Entertainment in October 2022 to join another music label, a move that has since fuelled ongoing debate about the trajectory of his career.

Kuami Eugene's list sparks backlash online

The singer shared the post on X, listing a set of names before posing a question to his followers. He wrote:

"Cristiano Ronaldo, Drake, Angel Reese, Kwame Nkrumah, Michael Jackson, Kwame Eugene. What do they all have in Common?"

Notably, he referred to himself as "Kwame Eugene" in the tweet rather than his stage name, Kuami Eugene, a detail that did not go unnoticed by several commenters.

The X post in which Kuami Eugene places himself among legends is below.

Ghanaians react to Kuami Eugene's cryptic post

The tweet quickly triggered mixed reactions, with many users questioning his decision to place himself alongside global icons.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

checheku wrote:

"To them, Those who are gone got history, those who will be going will get history. NOT YOU. What proper thing have you done or achieved that you are including your self?"

Dcyple said:

"What is Kwame Eugene doing in this list ...by force ahohyehy3 sei"

Ghana Chief of Staff indicated:

"I thought you were about to ask us to choose the odd one out?"

𝓪RtHuR JnR! commented:

"Kidi dey run shows back to back to back You dey here dey biz questions lmao"

RGLamar exclaimed:

"Be like since yesterday chairman no chop see the kind question u Dey ask we what make we do"

Aponkye ɛmpɛ cake added:

"I sure sey your kiddie sis take the phone tweet this. But if ebi you paaa dier abegg delete"

Kuami Eugene on his Ghana music legacy

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kuami Eugene responded to claims that his music career was over following his October 2022 exit from Lynx Entertainment.

Many had argued that his career and fame were slowly fading since the move, but the singer disagreed, insisting it would take years for people to forget him.

Social media users who watched him explain himself shared their thoughts in the comments at the time.

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Source: YEN.com.gh