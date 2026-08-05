Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope broke her silence on the viral citation controversy involving Nana Ama McBrown during a TikTok Live session

Aba Dope said she contacted the company in China after the controversy grew, and they sent her what she described as the original citation

The businesswoman alleged that the version circulating online may have been manipulated using artificial intelligence technology

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Ghanaian TikToker and businesswoman Aba Dope has publicly addressed the controversy surrounding a citation bearing Nana Ama McBrown's name that went viral on social media, claiming the document was not authentic.

Aba Dope addresses the allegations of her posing as Nana Ama McBrown for a citation in China. Image credit: Aba Dope, @iamamamcbrown

Source: Facebook

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Aba Dope said the citation circulating online, which appeared to contain the actress and television host's name in connection with a company visit in China, did not reflect what actually took place.

Aba Dope on the circulating citation

According to the businesswoman, she reached out directly to the company involved once the issue began generating significant attention.

She said the company subsequently provided her with what she described as the original copy of the citation, and that document bore her own name rather than McBrown's.

Aba Dope went further to suggest that the version spreading across social media may have been doctored using artificial intelligence.

She expressed concern about the growing use of AI to fabricate content that can deceive the public into believing events that never took place.

Her relationship with McBrown

Aba Dope was also keen to address the nature of her relationship with the popular actress, describing McBrown as her big sister and someone she holds in high regard.

She stated that she had no motivation to falsely present herself under Nana Ama McBrown's identity.

She added that even in a hypothetical situation where using McBrown's name could have yielded a personal benefit, such as securing a discount or receiving preferential treatment, she would have first sought the actress's permission before doing so.

She also suggested McBrown would have consented, citing her kindhearted nature.

The controversy had drawn widespread discussion online before Aba Dope's response, with many Ghanaians questioning the authenticity of the citation and the circumstances surrounding it.

The Instagram video of Aba Dope is below.

Aba Dope opens up on childbirth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Aba Dope spoke about how she had her baby despite having no man in her life.

She disclosed that she went into an agreement with her baby daddy to get her pregnant, explaining to him that she was not ready for any relationship whatsoever.

The video, which was from an interview with Giovanni, went viral, sparking massive reactions on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh