Central East Regional Police Commander confirmed that a 27-year-old suspect swallowed five SIM cards at the point of his arrest

Awudu Baba was intercepted at a police checkpoint on the Kasoa-Bawjiase Highway at around midnight on September 19, 2026

Police found four smartphones of different brands on Awudu and are urging victims to report to the Central East Regional Police Command

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A 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of mobile phone theft swallowed five SIM cards as officers moved in to detain him, the Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Nchor, has confirmed.

Awudu Baba was stopped at a police checkpoint along the Kasoa-Bawjiase Highway at approximately midnight on 19 September 2026.

Central East Regional Police say a 27-year-old suspect swallowed five SIM cards at the point of his arrest. Credit: RODWORKS

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that officers found him carrying four smartphones of varying brands, including an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge and a Samsung A12.

According to DCOP Nchor, Awudu had already removed five SIM cards from the recovered handsets before he was apprehended.

Realising he was about to be detained, he swallowed all five cards before officers could secure them as evidence.

Subsequent investigations by the police indicated that the smartphones had allegedly been stolen from Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The Central East Regional Police Command has called on anyone who believes they may have lost a phone to the suspect to come forward.

Victims have been encouraged to report to the Command in person for the purpose of identifying and reclaiming their property.

Suspected phone snatcher lynched

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that a suspected phone thief was lynched in Wassa Akropong, located in the Amenfi East municipality of the Western Region.

The suspect, known as Atta, was stripped when caught and stoned to death.

The suspect was known as a notorious thief in the area and is considered a significant threat to the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh