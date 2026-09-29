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Full List: 30 Prestigious Prizes That Qualify for UK Global Talent Visa Without Endorsement
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Full List: 30 Prestigious Prizes That Qualify for UK Global Talent Visa Without Endorsement

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
2 min read

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  • The UK government published a list of over 30 prizes whose winners can skip the standard endorsement process for a Global Talent visa
  • Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and major classical music competitions are among the qualifying prizes on the official list
  • The MOBO Best International Act award also made the list, opening a direct pathway for African artists to apply

The United Kingdom government has revealed that winners of more than 30 internationally recognised prizes can apply for a Global Talent visa without going through the standard endorsement process.

UK Global Talent visa, Global Talent visa without endorsement, UK visa for artists, qualifying awards for UK Global Talent visa, MOBO Best International Act, African artists UK visa, Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, International Booker Prize
Names of prestigious prizes that qualify for UK Global Talent visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @andyburnham
Source: Getty Images

The list, published on the UK government's official website, covers disciplines ranging from theatre and classical music to literature.

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According to the government, the prizes were identified by the relevant Global Talent endorsing bodies as sufficient proof of exceptional talent, meaning holders do not need a separate endorsement to qualify.

"Applicants who hold one of the following prestigious prizes are eligible to apply for a Global Talent visa without the need to obtain an endorsement," the government statement reads.

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Theatre Awards on the Qualifying List

Several Tony Award categories appear on the list, including:

  • Best Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Leading Role in a Play or Musical
  • Best Direction of a Play
  • Best Direction of a Musical
  • Best Choreography
  • The Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The Olivier Awards are equally well represented. Qualifying categories include:

  • Best Actor
  • Best Actress
  • Best Director
  • Best Original Score or New Orchestrations
  • Best Theatre Choreographer
  • Outstanding Achievement in Dance
  • Outstanding Achievement in Music
  • Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Classical Music and Literature Prizes

The qualifying list also covers major international classical music competitions. These include:

  • All four First Prize categories at the Queen Elisabeth Competition, covering piano, violin, voice, and cello
  • The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medal
  • The International Chopin Piano Competition First Prize,
  • The Tchaikovsky Prize Grand Prix,
  • The Wihuri Sibelius Prize
  • The ICMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Beyond classical music:

The WOMEX Artist Award,

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The MOBO Best International Act Award

The International Booker Prize also appear on the list.

The inclusion of the MOBO Best International Act is particularly significant for artists from the African continent. The award is one of the few mainstream UK music prizes with a dedicated international category that consistently recognises African talent, making the UK Global Talent visa pathway more accessible for musicians from the region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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