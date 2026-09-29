The UK government published a list of over 30 prizes whose winners can skip the standard endorsement process for a Global Talent visa

Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, and major classical music competitions are among the qualifying prizes on the official list

The MOBO Best International Act award also made the list, opening a direct pathway for African artists to apply

The United Kingdom government has revealed that winners of more than 30 internationally recognised prizes can apply for a Global Talent visa without going through the standard endorsement process.

Names of prestigious prizes that qualify for UK Global Talent visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo source: @andyburnham

Source: Getty Images

The list, published on the UK government's official website, covers disciplines ranging from theatre and classical music to literature.

According to the government, the prizes were identified by the relevant Global Talent endorsing bodies as sufficient proof of exceptional talent, meaning holders do not need a separate endorsement to qualify.

"Applicants who hold one of the following prestigious prizes are eligible to apply for a Global Talent visa without the need to obtain an endorsement," the government statement reads.

Theatre Awards on the Qualifying List

Several Tony Award categories appear on the list, including:

Best Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Leading Role in a Play or Musical

Best Direction of a Play

Best Direction of a Musical

Best Choreography

The Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.

The Olivier Awards are equally well represented. Qualifying categories include:

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Director

Best Original Score or New Orchestrations

Best Theatre Choreographer

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Classical Music and Literature Prizes

The qualifying list also covers major international classical music competitions. These include:

All four First Prize categories at the Queen Elisabeth Competition, covering piano, violin, voice, and cello

The Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medal

The International Chopin Piano Competition First Prize,

The Tchaikovsky Prize Grand Prix,

The Wihuri Sibelius Prize

The ICMA Lifetime Achievement Award

Beyond classical music:

The WOMEX Artist Award,

The MOBO Best International Act Award

The International Booker Prize also appear on the list.

The inclusion of the MOBO Best International Act is particularly significant for artists from the African continent. The award is one of the few mainstream UK music prizes with a dedicated international category that consistently recognises African talent, making the UK Global Talent visa pathway more accessible for musicians from the region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh