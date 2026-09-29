Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority published detailed eligibility criteria outlining five routes foreigners can use to apply for citizenship

Permanent Resident status of at least two years is the foundation of the primary route, with applicants required to be at least 21 years old

The ICA warned that meeting basic eligibility does not guarantee approval, as each application is assessed against multiple personal and economic factors

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has outlined five distinct pathways through which foreigners may apply for citizenship, publishing the full eligibility criteria on its official website.

Singapore sets an age requirement for citizenship applicants. Photo source: @TharmanShanmugaratnam

Source: Instagram

The primary route requires an applicant to hold Permanent Resident (PR) status for at least two years and to be no younger than 21. Those who qualify through this route may include their PR spouse and any unmarried children under 21 in the same application.

Who qualifies for Singapore citizenship

Beyond the main route, the ICA details four additional pathways. Foreigners who have held PR status for at least two years and have been married to a Singapore citizen for a minimum of two years may apply, with the citizen spouse required to sponsor the application through the ICA's e-Service portal.

Unmarried children below 21 who were born to or legally adopted by a Singapore citizen form another eligible group. In such cases, the citizen parent must submit a sponsored application on the child's behalf.

Student PRs represent a separate category with their own conditions. A qualifying student must have lived in Singapore for more than three years, spent at least one of those years as a PR, and have passed at least one national examination, such as the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) or the GCE N, O, or A Levels, or be enrolled in the Integrated Programme. Students aged 15 and above can apply directly using Singpass, while younger applicants must use the non-Singpass option on the ICA portal.

The fifth pathway is reserved for aged parents who hold PR status and whose Singapore citizen child is at least 21 years old. The citizen child is responsible for sponsoring the parent's application.

Factors ICA considers in each application

Satisfying the basic eligibility conditions does not automatically result in approval. The ICA evaluates every application against a broader set of criteria, including the applicant's family ties to Singaporeans, economic contributions, educational qualifications, age, family profile, and length of residency in the country. The overall assessment is aimed at determining both the applicant's capacity to contribute to Singapore and the depth of their commitment to settling there permanently.

The authority also issued a clear caution to anyone considering applying for citizenship: the ICA has no affiliation with any external migration agency or commercial entity that markets itself as a Singapore immigration specialist or consultant, and it does not endorse such services for citizenship applications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh