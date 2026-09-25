The US government confirmed that certain applicants can file for naturalisation without paying the standard $760 Form N-400 fee

Active-duty military members filing under specific sections of the Immigration and Nationality Act qualify for an automatic fee exemption

Civilians facing financial hardship can also apply for a full or reduced-fee waiver through a separate USCIS pathway

The United States government has confirmed that two broad groups of people can apply for citizenship without paying the standard naturalisation fee, which currently sits at $760 (roughly GH₵8,800).

The U.S. lists two groups eligible for citizenship application fee exemption. Photo source: @donaldjtrump. @usimmigration

Source: Getty Images

The guidance, published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), details who qualifies for a complete exemption and how the process works depending on an applicant's circumstances.

Military members who qualify for free US citizenship

Active-duty service members filing under Sections 328 or 329 of the Immigration and Nationality Act pay nothing for Form N-400. The exemption is built into the law itself, meaning no separate waiver form is needed.

Honourably discharged veterans who served during peacetime or a designated period of hostilities are also eligible, provided they file Form N-426 to certify their service record.

USCIS noted that military applicants may additionally be exempted from some standard naturalisation requirements. Those who served during a designated period of hostilities, for example, may not need to satisfy the usual US residency or physical presence conditions before filing.

The agency stressed that military applicants should not submit Form I-912, the standard fee waiver request, since their exemption is granted automatically by statute.

US Citizenship: Financial hardship fee waivers

Civilians who do not qualify through military service have a separate route. By filing Form I-912, applicants in genuine financial need can request relief under two options.

A full fee waiver, bringing the cost to zero, is available to those whose household income falls at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, those who already receive a means-tested government benefit, or those facing severe financial hardship.

A reduced fee of $380 (roughly GH₵4,400) applies to paper applications where household income falls between 150% and 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

USCIS clarified that applicants must meet all relevant requirements under either INA Section 328 or 329 before they can file under those provisions. Full details on naturalisation requirements for current and former military members are available on the USCIS official website.

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Source: YEN.com.gh