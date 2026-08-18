South Africa's anti-immigration group March and March announced a new September 30, 2026 deadline for undocumented foreigners to leave the country

The group described the planned action as the "second wave" of its June 30 National Day of Action and called it the "mother of all protests"

The announcement came as the group prepared to protest outside the SADC summit in Durban, calling on African leaders to "fetch their people"

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South Africa's anti-immigration movement March and March has set September 30, 2026, as a new deadline for undocumented foreigners to depart the country, framing the planned action as the "second wave" of its June 30 National Day of Action.

South Africa's anti-immigration group March and March sets a new date for illegal migrants to leave the country. Image credit: Mainland Metro News

Source: Facebook

The group described the upcoming mobilisation as the "mother of all protests," stating it would be significantly larger than its June demonstrations, during which anti-immigration protesters and vigilantes took to the streets in several parts of the country.

March and March had previously warned it would continue staging weekly Thursday protests until the government took firmer action on undocumented immigration.

March and March targets SADC summit

According to the BBC, the group announced this as it prepared to protest outside the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit in Durban.

The movement directed its message at heads of state from other African nations, urging them to take responsibility for their citizens residing in South Africa without legal documentation and to prepare for what it characterised as a "massive deportation" of illegal foreigners by the September deadline.

The development has intensified concerns over the safety of foreign nationals living in South Africa, coming on the heels of reported attacks and confrontations tied to earlier anti-immigration demonstrations.

Ramaphosa condemns migrant mistreatment

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently voiced regret over the treatment of foreign nationals during the previous round of protests.

Speaking ahead of the SADC summit, he condemned incidents in which migrants were allegedly threatened or compelled to leave their homes due to violence, arguing that South Africa could not champion regional integration on the international stage while permitting exclusion within its own borders.

South African authorities say they have been actively enforcing immigration laws, with more than 100,000 undocumented foreigners reportedly deported as part of ongoing operations.

However, March and March and other anti-immigration groups maintain that government action has fallen short of what is needed to adequately address the scale of undocumented migration in the country.

With the September 30 deadline now public, pressure on the South African government over its immigration policy is expected to intensify in the weeks ahead.

The Facebook post announcing the new date is below.

Nigeria to engage SA for compensation amid protests

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the Nigerian government's efforts to seek compensation from South Africa for properties left behind by its citizens amid recent anti-migrant protests.

As many Nigerians return home, concerns grow over whether they will receive any financial restitution for their abandoned businesses and belongings.

Amid the turmoil, individual stories emerge, such as that of a trader who left behind goods worth approximately 16,000 rand, reflecting the emotional and economic toll of these protests.

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Source: YEN.com.gh