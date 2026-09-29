The UK government has outlined strict consequences for foreign workers whose employers lose their sponsor licence

Workers already in the UK have their certificate of sponsorship cancelled and their visa capped at 60 days to find a new route or depart

Foreign workers outside the UK who hold a valid visa but have not yet travelled face outright cancellation and a travel bar

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The UK government has published formal guidance setting out what happens to foreign workers when their employer's sponsor licence is revoked, giving those already living in the country a strict 60-day window to secure alternative immigration status or leave.

Under the official rules, a worker's certificate of sponsorship is cancelled immediately upon the revocation of their employer's licence.

UK sponsor licence rules give foreign workers 60 days to find a new visa or leave after revocation; overseas workers face visa cancellation and travel bans. Photo credit: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The remaining duration of their visa is then reduced to 60 days, or to however much time was left on the original visa if that period is shorter than 60 days.

What workers inside the UK must do

Once sponsorship lapses, continuing employment becomes unlawful unless the worker submits a fresh visa application within that 60-day grace period.

The government has made clear that workers who are found to have contributed to the circumstances that led to their employer losing the licence will not receive any grace period at all, their visa is cancelled immediately.

The rules also address scenarios involving suspension rather than full revocation. Where a licence is suspended and under review, workers already in the UK may continue in their roles during that period, although any pending applications to extend their visa will be placed on hold until the review concludes.

Separate rules for those yet to arrive

Workers who are still outside the UK when their sponsor's licence is revoked face a different set of consequences. Those with a visa application already submitted will have it refused outright, while those who hold a valid visa but have not yet entered the country will have it cancelled and will be prevented from travelling.

Where a suspension is in place rather than a full revocation, pending applications are paused and visa holders who have not yet travelled will be contacted directly by UK Visas and Immigration.

The 60-day rule also applies in two additional circumstances: when an employer fails to renew their sponsor licence on time, and when a business changes hands and the new owner does not apply for a sponsor licence within 28 days of taking control.

Checking employer status before travelling

The government has advised all foreign workers to confirm their employer's standing on the official register of licensed sponsors before making travel arrangements. An employer whose licence has lapsed or been suspended will not appear on the register, giving workers a means of verifying their position before committing to travel.

UK names 4 relatives eligible for Adult Dependent visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK government has listed the four qualifying relationships under its Adult Dependent Relative visa route.

With this, an applicant must fall into one of the following categories in relation to their sponsor: parent, grandparent, son or daughter, or brother or sister.

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Source: YEN.com.gh