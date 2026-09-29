Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams reportedly left the Accra Sports Stadium mid-match during Ghana's 4-2 defeat to The Gambia

Ghana conceded four goals after leading 2-0, with the Scorpions staging a stunning second-half comeback at home

The Black Stars now sit at the bottom of Group C with zero points after two matches in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

Sports and Recreation Minister Kofi Iddie Adams reportedly walked out of the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, as the Black Stars suffered a damaging 4-2 defeat to The Gambia in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture.

The sports minister reportedly walks out during Ghana's 4-2 defeat to Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo credit: Iddie Kofi Adams/Facebook and Carl Recine/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Sports Minister walks away during Black Stars loss

Renowned journalist Gary Al-Smith reported that Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, the Member of Parliament for Buem, left the Accra Sports Stadium around the 75th minute of Ghana’s 4-2 defeat to Gambia.

At the time of his departure, the Black Stars were trailing 3-2 in their 2027 AFCON qualifier.

It was a painful evening for Ghanaian football, as the Black Stars squandered a two-goal lead to suffer a damaging home defeat.

Ernest Nuamah opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 27th minute before Felix Afena-Gyan doubled Ghana’s advantage with a superb free-kick six minutes later.

The sports minister had earlier been spotted celebrating alongside Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku when the hosts were in control.

How Gambia surprised Ghana in Accra

What followed was a complete collapse. The Gambia pulled one back through a Mohamed Badamosi penalty before Omar Colley drew level before the interval.

Ebrima Colley then put the Scorpions ahead in the second half, and a fourth goal rounded off a remarkable comeback victory for the visitors, leaving the home crowd stunned.

The manner of the defeat made the reported exit of the minister all the more noteworthy, adding a political dimension to what had already become a deeply troubling night for Ghanaian football.

Black Stars rooted to the bottom of Group C

Ghana now have no points from their first two Group C fixtures, having also lost 2-0 to Côte d'Ivoire in their opening qualifier.

The results are a significant blow to head coach Carlos Queiroz and the Ghana Football Association, both of whom face mounting scrutiny.

The setback is especially difficult to absorb given that Adams had publicly expressed confidence before the qualifiers began, suggesting Ghana were capable of picking up points in both matches.

Instead, the Black Stars have returned empty-handed from both, leaving their qualification prospects in a precarious state.

Ghana missed the most recent AFCON edition in Morocco and cannot afford further slippage if they are to end that absence at the 2027 tournament.

Queiroz responds to calls for Black Stars resignation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had addressed calls for his resignation after Ghana’s 4-2 home defeat to Gambia in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

The Black Stars coach responded directly when asked whether he would step down following the disappointing loss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh