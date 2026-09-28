Veteran Ghanaian actress Adjoa Pee called out Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful in a recent interview with Bro Emmanuel, claiming he ignored her calls during her struggles

She alleged that about four years ago, while she was battling an illness, Mr Beautiful reached out to John Mahama on her behalf for financial support

According to Adjoa Pee, Mr Beautiful told her he was keeping part of the money Mahama sent her as his transportation fee, leaving her deeply disappointed

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Veteran Ghanaian actress Adjoa Pee has called out Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful, claiming he ignored her calls as she went through difficult times.

Adjoa Pee claims Mr Beautiful keeps part of the money John Mahama sends to support her during her illness. Image credit: Adjoa Pee (Facebook)/Mr Beautiful (Instagram).

Source: UGC

In an interview with Bro Emmanuel shared on Facebook, she also claimed that he took part of the money John Mahama sent through him to support her.

The actress, whose real name is Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson, has spoken publicly about her frustrations with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) before.

In August 2025, she told Bro Emmanuel that she had received no reward from the party despite campaigning for it since 2012.

She claimed some individuals within the NDC had blocked opportunities she should have received from Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama.

According to her, she had submitted her CV for an appointment months earlier and visited the Jubilee House, but received no positive feedback.

Mahama, who was in opposition at the time of her illness, returned to power after winning the December 2024 election.

Adjoa Pee's claims against Mr Beautiful

Adjoa Pee said that about four years ago, while she was battling an illness, Mr Beautiful reached out to Mahama to seek support for her.

She claimed Mahama gave Mr Beautiful money to deliver to her to support her treatment.

When he arrived, she said, Mr Beautiful told her he was taking part of it as his transportation, which left her dismayed.

Beyond the money, the veteran actress said the Kumawood actor had ignored her calls during her struggles.

YEN.com.gh could not independently verify her claims and had not seen a response from Mr Beautiful at the time of writing.

The TikTok video of Adjoa Pee, in which she claims Mr Beautiful took part of the money Mahama sent her, is below.

Ghanaians react to Adjoa Pee's claims

Social media users were divided, with some urging the public to hear Mr Beautiful's side while others questioned whether she needed support at all.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Joojo Sly wrote:

"In my humble opinion, someone who 'frequently' travels in and out of US doesn't need the financial support of the president. I think this support should be targeted at people who really need it."

George Abunyewah Kofi said:

"This issue is some way. Let's hear the other side."

Nana Ntafouhene Baladi commented:

"This is movie story cooking, until Mr Beautiful comes to clear himself, all be settings."

Efo Setor indicated:

"Certain things, just keep quiet over it."

Ato Apronti added:

"So, how much was the transportation? How much did she top up? I expected a question."

Edmund Kodjie wrote:

"A good name is always better than riches, and whoever lays his or her bed must definitely sleep on it."

Mr Beautiful speaks on health rumours

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mr Beautiful dismissed rumours about his health during an appearance at AshantiFest 2026 in April.

Speaking to blogger De Prince at the CCB Auditorium in Kumasi, he insisted he was not sick and had never been sick. He explained that his long absence from the spotlight was a personal choice and hinted at a strong comeback.

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Source: YEN.com.gh