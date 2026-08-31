Canada has published the official fees for extending a study permit and restoring immigration status

International students who let their study permit lapse face a combined restoration and new permit fee of $396.25

The government has also shared the official processing time for study permit extension applications

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The Canadian government has officially published the fees and processing details for international students who need to extend their study permit or restore their status after it has expired.

Canada has set fees for extending study permits and restoring immigration status. An expired permit incurs a $396.25 fee. Image credit: Radio-Canada

Source: UGC

According to information shared on the government's official website, a study permit extension costs $150.

Students whose permits have already expired face a steeper combined charge of $396.25, which covers both the restoration of status fee of $246.25 and the cost of obtaining a new study permit at $150.

What happens when your study permit expires

The government's guidance makes clear that every study permit carries an expiry date, which students can find under the "additional information" section of their permit document.

In most cases, the expiry date reflects the full length of the study programme plus an additional 90 days, which is intended to give students time to either prepare to leave the country or take steps to extend their stay.

However, students who allow their permit to lapse without first submitting an extension application are required to leave Canada.

"If your study permit expires and you haven't applied for an extension, you must leave Canada," the government stated.

Processing time and what students should expect

For those applying to extend their study permit before it expires, the government has indicated an official processing time of sixty-four days.

This means students are strongly advised to begin their application well ahead of their permit's expiry date to avoid falling out of status and incurring the higher restoration fee.

International students already studying in Canada, or those planning to continue their education there, should consult the official Government of Canada immigration website for the most current requirements and to submit their applications directly through the authorised portal.

Canada targets 230,000 foreign workers in 2026

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada announced plans to bring in up to 230,000 temporary foreign workers through two major permit pathways in 2026, according to the country's federal immigration levels plan.

The total is split between 60,000 placements under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP) and 170,000 through the International Mobility Program (IMP).

The figures represent a significant opportunity for foreign nationals, including Ghanaians and others, who meet the relevant immigration and employment criteria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh