UAE Lists 5 Conditions Foreign Workers Must Meet To Obtain a Work Permit

The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation outlined five conditions every worker must satisfy before a work permit can be issued

The ministry also holds authority to cancel or refuse permit renewals under specific circumstances, including the submission of false documents

Employers seeking to renew existing work permits face a separate set of obligations under the ministry's approved system

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The United Arab Emirates government has published a formal set of requirements that both workers and employers must fulfil before a work permit can be officially granted in the country.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) outlined five conditions that must be in place for any work permit application to be considered valid.

The UAE's MoHRE outlines five key conditions for work permits, detailing renewal obligations for employers and conditions for cancellation or refusal. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UAE's 5 work permit conditions

The first condition requires that any worker seeking a permit must be at least 18 years old, though the ministry acknowledged limited exceptions covering juvenile work arrangements and student training programmes.

Second, the role assigned to the worker must correspond directly to the registered business activity of the hiring company.

Third, the employer's trade licence must be active and free from recorded violations at the time of application.

Fourth, workers entering specialised or licensed professions must satisfy all requirements set out under the relevant legislation governing those sectors. Fifth, the application must be submitted by an individual who holds legal authority to represent the company.

When the ministry can cancel or refuse permits

The MoHRE also retains authority to withhold, decline to renew, or fully revoke work permits under certain conditions.

These include cases where an establishment has provided false or inaccurate documentation, where a company is found to be fictitious or not operating within its registered business field, or where an employer fails to comply with the UAE's Wages Protection System or other applicable labour market regulations.

For employers renewing existing work permits, the obligations do not diminish. The establishment must continue to meet all the conditions that applied at the point of initial issuance.

All relevant documents, certificates and professional qualifications must be submitted alongside the renewal application. Fees apply to the process, with the amount determined by the type of permit and the classification assigned to the establishment under the ministry's approved system.

The requirements cover private sector employment across the UAE and form part of the country's broader framework to ensure that hiring practices remain transparent, regulated and compliant with national labour law.

UAE lists 5 work permits valid for two years

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE had listed five specific categories of work permits that carry a two-year validity period.

According to the country's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), there are 13 types of work permits available to establishments registered with the ministry.

The type of permit an employer must obtain depends on the nature of the role and the worker's current circumstances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh