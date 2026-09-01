The FBI published the identities and photographs of four Nigerian nationals linked to a Business Email Compromise scheme

The four suspects, believed to be hiding in Nigeria, face federal indictments filed in the US District Court for the District of Nebraska in Omaha

Arrest warrants remain active for all four individuals as the FBI calls on the public and global law enforcement to help track them down

Four Nigerian nationals are now the subjects of an active FBI manhunt after being named and photographed in connection with a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that drained more than $6,000,000 from over 70 American businesses.

The suspects, Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Nnamdi Orson Benson, and Micheal Olorunyomi, are believed to be living in Nigeria.

FBI releases photos and details of most wanted Nigerian fraudsters, including Felix Osilama Okpoh. Photo credit: FBI

Source: Getty Images

Each faces federal indictment before the US District Court for the District of Nebraska in Omaha, and arrest warrants are outstanding for all four men.

How the $6 million scam operated

Court records describe Uzuh as the architect of the scheme, sending deceptive emails to thousands of American corporations and persuading them to authorise fraudulent wire transfers.

He allegedly worked alongside money launderers and romance scammers to move stolen funds both within the United States and abroad.

A grand jury indicted him on October 18, 2016 on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Okpoh is accused of supplying hundreds of bank accounts used to channel illicit proceeds, with those accounts reportedly processing in excess of $1,000,000 in diverted business funds. He was indicted on August 21, 2019 on conspiracy charges.

Benson faces the same conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge for his role in the wider attack on American enterprises.

FBI names Nnamdi Orson Benson, Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh and Micheal Olorunyomi among most wanted Nigerian fruadsters. Photo credit: FBI.

Source: Getty Images

Romance fraud victims also targeted

Olorunyomi's alleged conduct extended beyond the corporate email fraud. Investigators say he ran a separate romance scam network that preyed on vulnerable, elderly, and widowed individuals, extracting more than $1,000,000 from his victims.

The FBI further revealed that accounts belonging to his romance scam victims were subsequently handed to associates to receive proceeds from unrelated fraudulent operations.

Olorunyomi was indicted on 13 November 2019 on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, identity theft, and access device fraud.

Arrest warrants for all four suspects were issued at the time of their respective indictments.

The decision to publicly release the names and photographs of Uzuh, Okpoh, Benson, and Olorunyomi forms part of a broader FBI strategy to harness public information and international law enforcement cooperation in bringing the fugitives to justice.

Authorities are appealing to anyone with knowledge of their whereabouts to come forward.

US sentences Nigerian man to 95 month

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Nigerian man was sentenced to 95 months in prison after a federal jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit money laundering in August 2025.

Baiyewu had led a conspiracy that laundered more than $3.1 million from business email compromise, romance and unemployment insurance fraud schemes targeting US citizens.

The Nigerian national and at least six co-conspirators had used the illicit funds to purchase used cars in the United States before shipping them to Nigeria.

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Source: YEN.com.gh