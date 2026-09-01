The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has publicly demanded that government and security agencies step up their investigation into the alleged abduction of Fuseini Mohammed, a Dambai resident who has been missing for nearly 10 months with no arrests made.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong led a media engagement in Dambai on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, calling on the government, the Oti Regional Security Council (REGSEC), and national law enforcement agencies to provide a full account of the investigative steps taken since Mohammed's disappearance.

According to the NPP, Mohammed was allegedly abducted at approximately 9:00 p.m. on October 21, 2025, while riding home on a motorbike with his pregnant wife after the couple closed their shop for the day. The incident reportedly took place around 50 metres from the residence of the Oti Regional Minister.

Kodua raised pointed questions about how the alleged perpetrators could have moved through the area undetected. He noted that the ferry service was not operational at the time of the incident, severely limiting movement in and out of Dambai. The only alternative route, towards Nkwanta Junction, stretches approximately eight kilometres and was covered by three security checkpoints operating at night.

"If these accounts are accurate, legitimate questions arise as to how the perpetrators could have allegedly abducted a citizen, transported him through or out of the area, and apparently escaped detection," Kodua said.

NPP Lists Specific Investigative Questions

The party pressed authorities to disclose what had been done with information and leads reportedly provided by residents and potential witnesses. Kodua also asked whether CCTV footage from the area and surrounding routes had been retrieved, preserved and subjected to forensic analysis.

"We understand that there was no power outage in the area at the material time. If surveillance cameras were operational, the public deserves to know whether available footage was retrieved and analysed to identify the vehicle allegedly involved or reconstruct its movements," he said.

He further questioned whether checkpoint records along the relevant route were reviewed and whether officers on duty that night had been interviewed, and called for clarity on the role REGSEC played in coordinating the response.

The NPP insisted the case must not be reduced to a partisan matter, arguing that every citizen is entitled to equal protection under the law regardless of their social or political standing. "Security cannot become a privilege reserved for those who occupy positions of political authority," Kodua stated.

The party called on civil society organisations, traditional authorities, religious leaders, human rights bodies and the media to join in demanding a thorough and transparent investigation.

"Find Fuseini Mohammed. Establish the truth surrounding his disappearance. Identify and prosecute anyone found responsible in accordance with the law. And provide his family and the people of Dambai with the answers they have waited almost ten months to receive," the party said.

The NPP pledged to continue pressing for answers until the full circumstances of Mohammed's disappearance are established.

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Source: YEN.com.gh