Adebola Festus Adekunle, 26, of Lagos, was extradited to the United States on August 27, 2026, to face federal charges

The three-count indictment connects Adekunle to the death of a Mississippi minor through a financially motivated extortion scheme

Adekunle faces up to life in prison, including a mandatory minimum of 30 years on the extortion scheme resulting in death charge

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A Nigerian national has been extradited to the United States to face prosecution over a financially motivated extortion scheme that resulted in the death of a Mississippi teenager, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on August 28, 2026.

Adebola Festus Adekunle, 26, of Lagos, Nigeria, appeared before a federal court in Oxford, Mississippi, on August 28, following his extradition from Nigeria on August 27.

Nigerian Adebola Festus Adekunle, extradited to the US, faces life imprisonment in a case linking him to the extortion-related death of a Mississippi minor. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He faces a three-count federal indictment covering the sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, the production of child sexual abuse material, coercion and enticement of a minor, and interstate threats with intent to extort.

Years of investigation led to Nigeria

Adekunle was first arrested in Nigeria in August 2023 as part of a broader FBI operation targeting sexual extortionists preying on minors in the United States. His extradition was secured through the combined efforts of the Justice Department's Office of International Affairs, the FBI Legal Attaché in Abuja, and FBI agents from the Jackson Resident Agency, who travelled to Nigeria to take him into custody.

Nigeria's Attorney General and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Justice's International Criminal Justice Cooperation Department, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission all provided critical assistance in facilitating the process.

U.S. Attorney Scott Leary acknowledged the scale of the effort required: "The evidence led agents to Nigeria. Undeterred, the FBI worked with DOJ's Office of International Affairs for years, and eventually the defendant was extradited from Nigeria to face justice in the United States."

Victim named as Walker Montgomery

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch named the victim in a statement, saying: "Walker Montgomery should be here with us today. He should be moving into his dormitory, meeting up with friends, and running to class. That he is not is a tragedy. And it is because of the criminal acts of someone halfway around the world — someone who has been brought back to the United States now to stand trial for his actions."

Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jackson Field Office, Robert Eikhoff, emphasised the broader message the extradition was intended to send: "This is a serious crime with devastating consequences. Crossing state lines does not erase criminal charges, and international borders do not shield individuals from accountability."

If convicted on the child extortion resulting in death charge alone, Adekunle faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 30 years. He could receive up to life in prison overall.

Operation Artemis

The case forms part of Operation Artemis, the FBI's targeted campaign against financially motivated extortion scheme networks operating out of Nigeria, schemes directly linked to dozens of deaths by extortion schemes among American teenagers.

The prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker S. King. All charges remain accusations, and Adekunle is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Court orders extradition of Daniel Yusif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian court had ordered the extradition of Daniel Yusif.

He is the alleged co-conspirator of fraud suspect Abu Trica and is expected to be extradited to the US to stand trial over an $8 million romance fraud case.

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Source: YEN.com.gh