Canada has issued an important update for foreign workers currently living and working in the country

The latest guidance outlines situations that could require some permit holders to take action

The new details could be important for foreigners planning changes to their work or immigration documents

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Canada has outlined three key situations in which foreign workers may need to apply to update their existing work permits.

The guidance from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) explains when temporary foreign workers already in the country must apply to extend or change the conditions of their permits.

Canada explains 3 reasons foreign workers must apply to extend their work permit. Photo credit: DAVE CHAN/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The update covers changes to employment conditions, restrictions attached to work permits and personal information recorded on immigration documents.

Canada explains why foreign workers update permits

According to IRCC guidance, foreign nationals who already hold a valid Canadian work permit may need to submit an application for three main reasons:

To extend the validity period of their current work permit.

of their current work permit. To change the conditions attached to their work permit.

attached to their work permit. To change the gender identifier recorded on their immigration documents.

These procedures are specifically for people who already have a valid Canadian work permit.

Work permit conditions can be changed

A request to change a work permit is not limited to extending the period a foreign worker can remain in Canada.

Changes may also be required when important employment details are updated, including the worker's:

Job title.

Duties.

Employer.

Location of work.

Some restrictions attached to a permit may also be removed after the worker meets the relevant requirements.

For example, a temporary worker who was restricted from working in healthcare because they had not completed a required medical examination may apply to have the restriction removed after completing the examination.

Foreign workers can also change their gender identifier

IRCC also provides a process for permit holders who need to change the gender identifier recorded on their immigration documents.

In such cases, the worker must follow the standard procedure and submit an additional form known as the Request for a Change of Gender Identifier (IRM 0002).

Special rules apply when changing jobs

Foreign nationals holding employer-specific work permits must follow additional rules when their employment circumstances change.

An updated permit may be required when an existing job is extended or when key employment conditions, such as salary or duties, are changed.

A new work permit is also required when a worker moves to a different position or changes employers.

IRCC states that a worker cannot legally start a new job or work for a different employer until the updated permit reflecting the new conditions has been issued.

This means foreign workers should not begin carrying out new duties or working for another employer before receiving the required authorisation.

Who the rules apply to

The extension and modification procedures outlined by IRCC apply to foreign nationals who already hold a valid Canadian work permit.

People who do not currently hold a work permit or those outside Canada seeking temporary work authorisation must use the appropriate separate application process.

Canada names 4 temporary resident permit requirements

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada had listed four specific conditions that foreign nationals needed to satisfy to be considered for a temporary resident permit (TRP).

Meeting all four conditions did not guarantee approval, as Canadian immigration officers retained full discretionary authority over every TRP application.

Foreigners who were granted a TRP valid for at least six months could become eligible to apply for a work or study permit from within Canada.

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Source: YEN.com.gh