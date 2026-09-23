The United States will extend mandatory social media screening to three additional visa categories starting October 1

Foreign journalists, USMCA professionals, and their dependants are among those who will face the new vetting requirements

The State Department confirmed that applicants must set all social media accounts to public before their applications can be processed

The United States is expanding its social media vetting programme to cover three new visa categories from 1 October, requiring affected applicants to make every social media account publicly visible as a condition of their application.

A State Department notice revised on 18 September confirmed the change, adding I, TN, and TD visas to the growing list of classifications already subject to online screening.

US visa rules expand social media screening from 1 October, covering I, TN and TD applicants. Image credit: Svitlana Pietukhova, Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who the new rules cover

The I visa category applies to foreign journalists, broadcasters, and film or print media professionals travelling temporarily to the United States to report for an outlet based outside the country. The work must be informational or educational in nature.

TN visas are available to qualifying Canadian and Mexican nationals taking up temporary professional employment under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Applicants must hold a pre-arranged job offer and meet the specific occupational requirements outlined under the agreement. Residency in Canada or Mexico alone does not establish eligibility.

The TD category covers spouses and unmarried minor children of TN holders, and unlike the primary TN classification, it is open to dependants regardless of nationality.

All three groups will be required to adjust the privacy settings on every social media profile they hold so that their content is accessible to the public before their applications can proceed.

What the State Department said

The department described social media review as one component of a broader screening process designed to identify applicants who may be inadmissible on national security or public safety grounds.

"To support this vetting process, all applicants for I, TD, and TN nonimmigrant visas are instructed to set the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public' or 'open,'" the department stated.

Officials also emphasised that every visa determination is treated as a national security matter, with applicants expected to demonstrate both eligibility and their intent to comply with admission conditions. The department reiterated that a US visa "remains a privilege granted at the government's discretion, not an entitlement."

Expanding an existing framework

The three newly added categories join a substantial list of visa classes already subject to social media inspection.

Existing classifications under the framework include F-1 and M-1 student visas and their dependants, H-1B and H-3 applicants alongside H-4 dependants, J-1 and J-2 exchange visitors, A-3, G-5, and C-3 domestic worker visas, K-1, K-2, and K-3 categories, Q visas for cultural exchange participants, R-1 and R-2 visas for religious workers, and the S, T, and U classifications covering informants, witnesses, and crime victims.

The October expansion represents the latest step in a progressive widening of the online vetting framework that US immigration authorities have developed over recent years.

US explains Ghanaian visa renewal without interviews

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has listed conditions under which citizens of various countries can skip the in-person interview.

The update lists specific nonimmigrant visa categories eligible for interview waivers at US embassies and consulates around the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh