Who is Nieku Manshadi? The story of Elizabeth Lail's husband

Dr Nieku Manshadi is an American pediatric dentist who graduated from the University of Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry with his Doctorate in Dental Surgery. He completed his two-year pediatric dental residency at Boston University. Nieku provides treatment to patients with special needs and gives oral conscious sedation to those with anxiety. However, he was not in the limelight until his marriage to the You TV show actress Elizabeth Lail.

Manshadi with his wife actress Elizabeth Lail. Photo: @famousvips, @glamourbuffofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nieku Manshadi was an ordinary man who lived a lowkey life outside of the glittering world until 2021, when he married the accomplished actress Elizabeth Lail. Apart from working at Safari Dental & Orthodontics, he now shares the spotlight with his famous wife.

Nieku Manshadi's profile summary

Full name Nieku Manshadi Gender Male Date of birth 27 March 1982 Age 40 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Current residence New York Nationality American Ethnicity Iranian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black University University of the Pacific Arthur A.Dugoni School of Dentistry Profession Dentist Marital status Married Partner Elizabeth Lail Siblings Leila Manshadi Mother Mojgan Manshadi Father Farzin Manshadi Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Net worth $1.5 million Wedding date April 24 2021 Cousins Bijan and Kamron

Early life

The density was born in America on 27 March 1982. His Iranian father, Farzin Manshadi, was a businessman, while his mother, Morgan Manshadi, was a housewife. He has one sibling, his sister Leila Manshadi, who is also a dentist. Nieku is particularly close to his cousins Bijan and Kamron. He is also close to his uncle, Iraj Sanian.

Nieku graduated from the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry with his doctorate in Dental Surgery. In addition, he completed a two-year pediatric dental residency at Boston University.

Actress Elizabeth Lail visits the Build Series to discuss the film “Countdown” at Build Studio on October 17, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Career

Nieku is a pediatric dentist and practices medicine at Safari Dental and Orthodontics. He is licensed by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, where he's also on the board. He can treat children with special needs and provide oral sedation for those with anxiety issues.

He is also known to provide mobile care for those in areas with limited resources. His love for his job has made him travel to countries like Ecuador and the Philippines, where he provides care to children in these areas. He sees his job as an opportunity to make children feel better about themselves from dental visits.

When did Elizabeth Lail get married?

The personality is married to stunning actress Elizabeth Lail. They met in Williamsburg at a mutual friend's party, where Nieku says that it was love at first sight when he saw Elizabeth. He popped the question in New York in August 2020.

When did Elizabeth Lail get married? The couple exchanged vows on 24 April 2021, in Hasbrouck House in StoneRidge, NewYork. Unfortunately, they only invited 22 guests who were close family and friends, for whom it was mandatory to take a Covid-19 test.

What is Nieku Manshadi's net worth?

The dentist has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. According to ZipRecruiter's calculations, pediatric dentists make an average of $247,000 a year and almost double the annual salary of a general dentist, which is $162,000 a year.

Nieku Manshadi's fast facts

How old is Nieku Manshadi? As of 2022, he is 40 years old. He was born on March 1972. Is Nieku Manshadi popular? Yes. He is now famous because of his actress wife. What is Nieku Manshadi's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.5 million. Who is Elizabeth Lail's husband? The talented actress is married to Nieku Manshadi. Does Nieku have any children? No. Nieku does not have any children yet. Does Nieku Manshadi have an Instagram? At the moment, there is no known Nieku Manshadi's Instagram account. Does Nieku have any hobbies? Yes. He enjoys travelling and reading.

Any relationship with a celebrity is indeed a guaranteed path to fame. Nieku Manshadi's life has changed so much since he met Elizabeth Lail. He became famous instantly and has, over the years, remained true to himself.

