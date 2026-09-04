The FBI has added Nigerian national Olumide Adebiyi Adediran to its wanted list over multiple bank fraud and identity-related charges in the United States

Adediran is believed to have ties to South Florida and was previously known to authorities before he violated his conditions of release

The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for any information that leads to Adediran's arrest and conviction

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The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed a Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, on its official wanted list in connection with a series of financial and identity-related crimes.

The FBI's wanted profile lists Adediran as being sought for bank fraud, fraud and related activity involving identification documents, authentication features and information, as well as fraudulent presentment and unauthorised credit card transactions conducted through access devices.

FBI adds Nigerian Olumide Adebiyi Adediran to its wanted list for bank fraud and identity crimes, offering up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Adediran's background & prior contact with authorities

The listing confirms that Adediran had previously been in contact with the US justice system. He is recorded as having violated the conditions of his release, indicating he was known to authorities before he disappeared.

The bureau has noted that Adediran has ties to South Florida, though it has not disclosed his last known location or the precise jurisdiction in which the alleged offences occurred. The case falls under the FBI's White Collar Crime division.

His physical description has been released to assist in identifying him: a Black male standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

How to submit a tip to the FBI

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads directly to both the arrest and conviction of Adediran.

The agency has urged members of the public with any relevant knowledge to contact their nearest FBI field office or the closest American Embassy or Consulate.

FBI offers $10,000 reward for wanted Nigerian man

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had shared the personal details of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian national it has been pursuing for more than two decades on charges of bank fraud and identity theft.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads directly to his arrest and conviction.

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Source: YEN.com.gh