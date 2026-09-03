The FBI unveiled a new 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list naming nine international fugitives accused of orchestrating crimes worth billions of dollars

The suspects are wanted for offences ranging from a $650 million real estate Ponzi scheme to pandemic relief theft targeting a children's nutrition fund

The FBI is offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individual on the list

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation has unveiled a new "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list, publicly naming nine international fugitives accused of stealing billions of dollars through Ponzi schemes, healthcare fraud, and pandemic relief scams.

FBI launches 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' list, naming nine international fugitives tied to Ponzi schemes and pandemic fraud, with rewards of up to $150,000 for tips. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The initiative was launched under FBI Director Kash Patel as part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which federal officials say has already uncovered more than $13 billion in fraudulent activity and tracked down multiple fugitives abroad.

Rewards of up to $150,000 are on offer for verified tip-offs leading to an arrest and conviction.

Nine fugitives named on the FBI's new list

Rey E. Grabato II, a prominent real estate investor and son of a former town mayor in the Philippines, tops the list.

He is accused of running a $650 million Ponzi scheme through National Realty Investment Advisors, allegedly deceiving around 2,000 investors across the US while also defrauding the government of $26 million in tax liabilities. Authorities believe he is currently hiding in the Philippines.

Darren Anthony Robinson is accused of operating a $100 million international Ponzi scheme through a fraudulent foreign currency exchange company, QYU Holdings, targeting retirees and families in the US and Canada to fund a lavish lifestyle. He cut off his GPS ankle monitor while out on bond and has been a fugitive ever since.

A former Houston-based medical laboratory owner, identified as Thai, faces charges of orchestrating a $100 million Medicare genetic testing and kickback fraud scheme. After being arrested in 2022 and released on bail, she removed her ankle monitor and fled to Vietnam aboard a private charter plane using a forged passport.

Fahad Mohamed Nur, a Minnesota businessman, is wanted for allegedly diverting over $5 million from a federal child nutrition programme designed to feed vulnerable children during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investigators believe he has active ties to Somalia and may be residing there.

Hawaii-based couple John Michael Dimitrion and Julieanne Baldueza Dimitrion pleaded guilty in 2009 to a mortgage fraud scheme that left several families in Oahu homeless, but disappeared before their federal sentencing in July 2010 and have evaded law enforcement for 16 years.

Rodney Dean Allen allegedly ran a classic Ponzi-style investment scheme through his Idaho brokerage firm, KA Investments, LLC, between 2016 and 2017, misusing client funds and falsifying account statements. He has been missing since 20 April 2017.

Christopher W. Burns, a former Georgia financial adviser, is accused of defrauding dozens of victims of at least $10 million through a sham peer-to-peer lending programme. He vanished in September 2020, one day before a deadline to hand over business documents to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Michael Lizaso Marasigan, a Filipino fugitive, faces charges related to a multi-million dollar bingo fraud scheme in which patrons were allegedly misled into believing their money was being directed towards children's medical care.

How to claim the reward

Members of the public with credible information on any of the nine named fugitives can contact the FBI directly to be considered for the reward of up to $150,000 per individual.

US arrests politician on fraud charges

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the FBI had announced the arrest of Massachusetts State Representative Francisco Paulino.

He was charged with fraudulently obtaining more than $700,000 in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.

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Source: YEN.com.gh