The FBI published identification details for Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian citizen wanted on federal charges of bank fraud and identity theft

The agency is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading directly to Adediran's arrest and conviction

Adediran allegedly fled prosecution in late 2001, and a federal arrest warrant was issued in January 2002 by a US district court in Illinois

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has gone public with the personal details of Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, a Nigerian national it has been pursuing for over two decades on charges of bank fraud and identity theft.

According to FBI records, Adediran was born on October 11, 1968, placing him at 57 years old. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads directly to his arrest and conviction.

The FBI releases personal details of 57-year-pld Nigerian man, Olumide Adebiyi Adediran, wanted for bank fraud since 2001. Photo credit: The FBI.

Source: Getty Images

The agency lists his offences as violations of conditions of release, specifically bank fraud, fraud connected to identification documents and authentication features, and fraudulent credit card transactions made through unauthorised access devices.

The fraud allegations dating back to 2001

The case traces its origins to August 2001, when Adediran allegedly walked into a bank branch in Champaign, Illinois, and attempted to withdraw funds from a fraudulent cheque he had deposited.

Federal investigators further allege that he unlawfully gathered personal information belonging to American citizens, which he used to open bank accounts and credit lines in their names without authorisation.

Adediran had been due to appear before the Central District of Illinois for trial, but he disappeared towards the end of December 2001.

On January 2, 2002, the United States District Court in Urbana, Illinois, issued a federal warrant for his arrest after he failed to comply with his conditions of release.

More than 20 years on, the FBI continues to actively pursue Adediran.

Federal agents believe he has connections to South Florida and are calling on anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to reach out to their nearest FBI field office or the closest American Embassy or Consulate.

FBI releases details of 9 most-wanted fraudsters

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the FBI had unveiled a new ‘Most Wanted Fraudsters’ list naming nine international fugitives accused of orchestrating crimes worth billions of dollars.

The suspects were wanted for offences ranging from a $650 million real estate Ponzi scheme to the theft of pandemic relief funds meant for a children’s nutrition programme.

The FBI was offering rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individual on the list.

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Source: YEN.com.gh