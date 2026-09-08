Canada kept special immigration measures targeting nationals from three African countries active beyond their original start date

Even travellers holding valid visas or permits are affected by the suspension, which covers documents already issued

A separate travel rule introduced in July 2026 targets anyone who recently visited the DRC, regardless of their nationality

Canada has extended temporary immigration restrictions affecting nationals from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), South Sudan, and Uganda, with the measures now set to remain in place until 23:59:59 ET on 28 September 2026.

The Canadian government published updated guidance on its official immigration portal, confirming the extension. Authorities noted that while the risk to Canada remains low, the measures exist to reduce the possibility of Ebola crossing into the country. The restrictions were originally activated at 23:59:59 ET on 27 May 2026.

What the Restrictions Mean for Affected Nationals

Under the current rules, Canada is suspending immigration documents belonging to foreign nationals who listed any of the three countries as their last country of residence on their immigration application. This means that even individuals who already hold a valid visa, permit, or electronic travel authorisation cannot board a flight to Canada while the restrictions remain active.

Canada has confirmed it will continue processing both new and existing applications from those affected. However, no application will be finalised until the measures are lifted. Once the restrictions are removed or expire, all valid documents will be reinstated and final decisions on pending applications will resume.

A separate rule, which came into force on 20 July 2026, adds another layer of restriction: any foreign national who has spent any amount of time in the DRC within the 21 days before their intended travel to Canada will be denied boarding. This rule applies to all nationalities, not only citizens of the three listed countries, and covers even brief visits to Congolese territory.

When Canada Expects to Lift the Measures

The restrictions are scheduled to expire at 23:59:59 ET on 28 September 2026, unless they are cancelled before that date. Canada has not indicated any plans for early removal at this time.

The DRC has experienced repeated Ebola outbreaks over the past decade, with the virus periodically spreading to neighbouring countries including South Sudan and Uganda. Canada's measures reflect steps being taken by several destination countries to manage public health risks at their borders during active outbreak periods.

Source: YEN.com.gh