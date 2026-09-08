The US government issued a strict warning to all DV-2026 Diversity Visa lottery applicants about a specific rule

Authorities confirmed that submitting multiple entries does not improve an applicant's chances but triggers automatic disqualification

The regulation applies to all prospective applicants worldwide, with no exceptions under the official rules

The United States government has put prospective green card lottery applicants on notice over a rule that could void their entire application before the selection process even begins.

Official guidance published on the US government website warns that any person who submits more than one entry during the DV-2026 Diversity Visa registration period will be completely disqualified.

US explains one mistake that can disqualify applicants from DV-2026 Green Card Lottery programme. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Crucially, the penalty does not simply cancel the duplicate entries; it eliminates every submission tied to that individual's name.

The official statement reads: "Submission of more than one entry for a person during the registration period will disqualify all entries for that person."

Why multiple entries backfire

Some applicants submit additional entries believing it increases their odds of being selected.

Under DV-2026 rules, however, that approach produces the opposite result.

Rather than improving a candidate's position, a second or third submission wipes out their entire participation in the programme, leaving them with no valid entry at all.

The rule carries no exceptions and applies equally to all eligible applicants around the world, regardless of nationality or country of residence.

What the Green Card Lottery requires

The Diversity Visa programme, commonly referred to as the green card lottery, offers an annual route to permanent US residency for citizens of qualifying countries who meet minimum educational or work experience requirements.

Competition for available places is intense, making compliance with registration rules all the more critical.

Authorities are urging all prospective applicants to submit only one registration per person and to carefully review every detail entered before finalising their application.

A single, accurate, and complete submission remains the only valid path through the DV-2026 process.

List of documents needed by DV-2026 winners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that DV-2026 Green Card Lottery winners had reached an important stage in their journey to the United States.

Applicants had been required to ensure they had the right records and supporting documents ready before proceeding further.

Missing or incomplete paperwork could have affected the next steps of the visa process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh