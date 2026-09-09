A South African woman who relocated to Australia at 49 posted a candid TikTok video about starting her life over in a new country

She admitted that settling in was far harder than she had anticipated, and the reality looked nothing like what she had imagined

The @thephoenixat55 video struck a chord with thousands of viewers and prompted her to invite others who had restarted their lives to share their stories

A South African woman who upended her entire life at 49 to move to Australia has opened up about the emotional weight of beginning again in a foreign country.

A South African woman who moved to Australia at 49 shares the harsh reality of starting over. Image credit: BSS, @thephoenixat55/TikTok

Source: UGC

Posting under the handle @thephoenixat55 on TikTok, she filmed herself in her Australian kitchen on 5 September 2026 and spoke with a candour that resonated deeply with her audience.

She did not attempt to dress the experience up as easy.

Finding her feet in a completely unfamiliar environment took time, and the life she was actually living bore little resemblance to the one she had pictured for herself before she made the move.

Woman shares what kept her grounded

What kept her grounded during the most uncertain stretches of the transition was something her late father used to say whenever the family faced a difficult season:

"Hard times never kill, they come and pass."

She leaned on those words as a quiet anchor, and only after time passed was she able to look back and recognise just how much strength she had drawn on without realising it.

The TikTok post of the South African woman sharing her story is below.

Why Australia Has Become a Popular Destination

Her story is far from an isolated one. Australia has grown into one of the most sought-after destinations for South Africans looking to rebuild their lives abroad.

The country offers a high quality of life, a warm climate, and strong employment prospects.

According to InterNations, the average annual salary in Australia sits at around 91,550 AUD, which is equivalent to approximately R1,051,044.

Workers there also tend to enjoy a more balanced relationship between their professional and personal lives compared to many other countries.

With close to 30% of Australia's residents having been born overseas, people who arrive from South Africa often find established communities of expats already in place.

At the close of her video, she extended an open invitation to anyone who had ever faced the daunting task of starting over, asking them to share their own experiences in the comments.

Australia names countries eligible for holiday visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs officially confirmed which nationalities are eligible to apply for the Working Holiday visa, known as subclass 417, giving young travellers from select countries a legal route to fund short stays in the country through employment.

The visa is designed primarily for holidaymakers rather than those seeking full-time work or study. Holders may take up virtually any type of employment during their stay, though they are restricted to a maximum of six months with any single employer.

Study is also permitted, but capped at four months, regardless of how long the visa remains valid. Multiple entries into and exits from Australia are allowed throughout the visa period.

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Source: YEN.com.gh