A Bangkok cosmetic clinic has disclosed details of Nigerian influencer Igho Ubiribo's treatment history to Thai health investigators following his death

The clinic revealed Ubiribo underwent five penile enlargement procedures at the facility, with his final treatment taking place on March 5

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health launched a formal investigation into the clinic on September 7, with authorities examining whether proper medical standards were followed

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A Bangkok cosmetic clinic has spoken to Thai health authorities about its treatment of Nigerian influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo, who died on March 6 following a penile enlargement procedure at the facility.

Thailand clinic shares fresh details on Nigerian influencer Igho Ubiribo's death after penile enlargement surgery. Image credit: Oga Yenne

Source: Facebook

Ubiribo, a Nigerian content creator based in London and known for his close association with music star Davido, collapsed several hours after his final treatment and was pronounced dead at 1:05 am.

An inquest hearing at Westminster Coroner's Court on August 21 linked his cause of death to a hyaluronic acid injection and a pulmonary emb0lism.

Thailand clinic discloses five procedures

In information passed to Thailand's health authorities, the clinic stated that Ubiribo had been a patient at the facility since 2024 and received a total of five penile enlargement procedures.

The final treatment was carried out on March 5, a day before his death.

The clinic told investigators that its doctor had recommended splitting the last procedure across two separate sessions. Ubiribo declined and asked for it to be completed in a single sitting.

According to the facility, he signed a consent form before each procedure and received aftercare guidance following his treatments.

Hours after the March 5 appointment, Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo developed chest pains and collapsed. Medical staff attempted to resuscitate him, performing CPR for 101 minutes.

He had reportedly lost consciousness before a CT scan could be carried out and was confirmed dead in the early hours of March 6.

Thailand launches formal investigation

Thailand's Ministry of Public Health opened a formal investigation into the clinic on September 7.

Health Minister Pattana Phromphat directed both the Department of Health Service Support and the Food and Drug Administration to examine the facility and assess whether it met the required medical standards.

Phuwadet Surakot, Director-General of the Department of Health Service Support, stated that authorities would review the clinic's records and other available evidence before determining whether the case should be referred to the Medical Council.

The investigation aims to establish whether the clinic followed proper professional procedures throughout Ubiribo's treatment and to decide what further action may be warranted.

The Facebook post of the statement of the Thailand clinic is below.

Autopsy report on Igho "Tiny" Ubirirbo's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on British-Nigerian businessman and social media influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo, who died during a holiday in Bangkok in March 2026.

A UK inquest examined evidence linking his death to complications from a cosmetic procedure.

Ubiribo reportedly suffered severe chest pain and collapsed during a massage shortly after receiving an injection at a Bangkok clinic. A pathologist told the inquest that material consistent with the injected substance was found in his lungs.

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Source: YEN.com.gh