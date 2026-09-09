Igho Tiny Ubiribo's son has publicly spoken out about the death of his British-Nigerian father, who died in Thailand in March

The bereaved son disputed the widely reported explanation linking his father's death to a medical procedure

He also alleged that his stepmother has withheld information from the family and took his inheritance away from him

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The son of British-Nigerian businessman and social media influencer Igho "Tiny" Ubiribo has publicly spoken out following his father's death in Thailand in March, disputing the account that has circulated publicly and making serious allegations against his stepmother.

Igho Tiny Ubiribo's son speaks, claims his father was killed as he drops allegations against his stepmother. Image credit: Ogbana Eyes

Source: Facebook

Igho Ubiribo died while in Thailand alongside his wife. In the months since his passing, reports about what occurred have continued to surface, with one widely discussed narrative suggesting his death was connected to a procedure aimed at enlarging his genitalia.

Igho Tiny's son rejects his death narrative

His son rejected that explanation outright, pointing to physical details he said he observed that could not be accounted for by the reported procedure.

"My dad was killed in March, and I say killed because, although they are trying to pass this narrative that he needed to do his manhood bigger, trust me, we are good in that department," he said.

He went further, questioning the condition of his father's body, citing the absence of an eyeball and alterations to his father's forehead as evidence that the publicly offered account was insufficient.

He stated his firm belief that the full circumstances of his father's death had never been properly explained to the family.

Igho Tiny's son accuses stepmother

Beyond the disputed cause of death, the bereaved son also alleged that his father's wife failed to communicate with the family throughout the ordeal, leaving them to piece together information from the same public reports available to everyone else.

"My dad died in March, and he was killed. We, as a family, lacked complete clarity of anything that happened because it happened in Thailand, and his wife, she didn't provide clarity on any single thing that happened and left us in the dark," he said.

He further claimed that his inheritance from his late father had been taken by his stepmother, adding a separate dimension to the allegations he levelled against her.

Despite the weight of his accusations, the son later paid an emotional tribute to his father, sharing a personal remembrance as he continues to grieve his loss.

The allegations have intensified the scrutiny surrounding Igho Ubiribo's death, as the family's public challenge to the prevailing account raises questions that remain unanswered.

The Instagram post of Igho Tiny's son's claims is below.

Thai clinic shares details on Igho's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Nigerian influencer Igho “Tiny” Ubiribo’s treatment history at a Bangkok cosmetic clinic.

The clinic told Thai health investigators that he underwent five penile enlargement procedures, including a final treatment on March 5, one day before his death.

Ubiribo reportedly collapsed hours after the procedure and was pronounced dead after medical staff attempted resuscitation for 101 minutes. A formal Thai investigation is now examining whether the clinic followed proper medical standards and procedures.

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Source: YEN.com.gh